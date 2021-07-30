Mr Romance returns 11 years later

A MAN surprised his wife to mark their 10th wedding anniversary — just as he did when he proposed.

Steve Rousseau took Natalie back to the pub where he had proposed and she was serenaded by a singer and then treated to dinner and an overnight stay.

He had spent a year planning his surprise as he wanted to bring back memories of their wedding celebrations at St Mary’s Church in Henley in July 2011.

Mr Rousseau, 42, popped the question to Natalie, née Banner, in August 2010 by releasing 22 red balloons from a boat under Henley Bridge as she waited above on the spot where they had first kissed.

He then hopped on to the jetty at the Angel on the Bridge and went down on one knee while members of Thames Valley Chorus performed a surprise medley.

On Thursday last week, he took Natalie, 38, back to the pub for drinks and a night of surprises.

The couple sat down at a table on the pub’s riverside decking, while guitarist and singer Ellen Blane performed acoustic covers of romantic songs.

Mrs Rousseau had no idea what was happening until the singer gestured at the couple.

Then she said: “Eleven years ago, this pub played host to a very special proposal so I’m going to sing a very special song.” Ms Blane then performed I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever) by Stevie Wonder to which the Rousseaus enjoyed their first dance at their wedding reception at Phyllis Court Club.

Customers clapped and cheered the couple while Mr Rousseau filmed the performance on his phone and his wife cried tears of joy.

A steamboat passing by on the river blew its whistle several times to further applause.

The couple were accompanied by jeweller Karen Parsons, who made Mr Rousseau a temporary engagement ring with an artificial diamond in 2010 when he realised the actual one wouldn’t be ready in time.

This time, she presented Mrs Rousseau with an anniversary ring shaped like a daisy with a large diamond in the centre and smaller ones dotted around the outside.

This had extra significance for the couple as Mrs Rousseau’s grandmother Daisy Holliday died recently and she and her late husband Walter were married for decades.

After finishing their drinks, the Rousseaus went for dinner at the Hart Street Tavern and then stayed the night at Phyllis Court Club before returning home to Brightwell Baldwin, where they moved about a year after marrying.

The couple now have two children, Eddie, six, and Ruby, four.

Earlier in the day, they had lunch at Café Rouge in Hart Street, which was a regular haunt in their early days as they lived in the flat above it, and were treated to free Prosecco.

Mrs Rousseau also enjoyed a massage at Kubu Spa in Bell Street.

The couple also returned to St Mary’s, where their marriage was blessed by curate Romey Poston.

She presented them with a tin of Tate & Lyle golden syrup in reference to their wedding ceremony, which was conducted by the late Rev Canon John Ratings, who used an identical tin as a prop.

He asked the congregation what was sweeter than syrup and stronger than the lion which appears on the logo, to which the answer was “love”.

The Rousseaus also took a trip on the River Thames on one of Hobbs of Henley’s self-drive launches.

Mr Rousseau, who works in healthcare, said: “It was a wonderful day, although I felt a little rough the morning afterwards as we might have had a glass of Prosecco too many in the evening.

“I started planning this more than a year ago because I’ve always liked big occasions and I was so pleased with how it came together. It was a great chance to recreate parts of our engagement and the wedding day in miniature.

“It was pure serendipity that we ended up sitting where I originally proposed but that really added to it and I’d like to thank to Mark Dunlop, the landlord, for accommodating everything, as he did 11 years ago.

“Natalie never twigged what was going on but she is the love of my life and deserves to be made a fuss of. She does so much as a mum and a superstar friend to so many people so it was a delight to surprise her in that way.

“She didn’t realise that we were having a blessing, either — she thought we were just going to say a few prayers. Romey did an incredible job and really personalised it for us, which was touching.”

He added: “Our children’s arrival has to be the highlight of the past 10 years — in fact, it’s the highlight of every day.

“We’re so lucky when a lot of people don’t have that and so thankful that Natalie has been able to take a career break to look after them.

“Eddie was in on the plans for a new ring and did such a good job of keeping it a secret and was really excited by the idea. Both children can’t wait to see the video we shot.

“We don’t live in Henley any longer but the town has huge sentimental value as it’s where we had our first kiss and first date and first lived together.

“We come back on at least one weekend a month.”