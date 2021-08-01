Charity prepares to start river trips for disabled

A CHARITY offering trips on the River Thames to people with physical and mental disabilities is now gearing up to launch in Goring.

From Saturday next week, Floatability will be accepting bookings on a trial basis so that it can refine the service before introducing two weekly scheduled journeys, provisonally on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, in the autumn.

It is about to finish training its four volunteer skippers in a range of skills, from customer service and safeguarding vulnerable people to piloting a boat in shallow water, and would like to hear from any groups or individuals who are interested in travelling.

The charity can ferry groups of up to eight passengers, or up to four wheelchair users with two carers, on Talula 2, a motorised 17ft Pioner Multi boat with a crew of two.

The £10,000 vessel has a bow which opens to form a ramp, allowing people with mobility problems to easily board and disembark at a slipway. It is made from recyclable plastic and has a detachable canopy for shelter.

It will depart from the Hobbs of Henley boatyard behind Goring Bridge and stop at destinations including the Swan Hotel slipway in Pangbourne, the tea rooms at Mapledurham House and the Beetle and Wedge pub at Moulsford, which will offer a special discounted menu, before returning.

Once the full service is up and running, it will also offer fishing trips and talks about the flora and fauna of the Thames, for which it intends to raise the money for a small on-board audio system.

The trial trips are offered in exchange for a smaller donation but the full cost will range from £80 to £195 per group depending on the length of the trip and services provided.

The charity was supposed to launch last summer but this had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

It faced a further obstacle when Laura Howard, who founded it with her husband Will, caught the illness herself and struggled with long covid, a complex immune reaction which causes fatigue and other debilitating symptoms for months.

Her condition has improved significantly with help from a specialist NHS clinic in Oxford, which has prescribed graded exercises to improve her fitness without pushing herself too hard.

She still needs about 40 minutes to complete a walk that previously would have taken a fifth of that time but at one point she could barely take a few steps without relying on an electric wheelchair or stopping for a rest.

The Howards, who named the boat after their two-year-old daughter, and fellow directors Giles Viney and Jo Price will be among the guests at an invitation-only launch party at Goring Thames Sailing Club, off the Ridgeway path, next Saturday evening.

Supporters will watch a video presentation by several GB Paralympians and a celebrity backer who is yet to be revealed.

It’s hoped that the sailing club will also become a stopping-off point for trips in future.

Mrs Howard, a psychologist and former clerk for Eye and Dunsden and Sonning Common parish councils, said: “We’ll be so pleased to finally celebrate the launch because this has been three years in the making and we can’t wait to get it up and running.

“We’ve been using the boat as a river taxi for the last couple of months and while that isn’t accessible, the feedback has been good and it’s a positive first step.

“The trial runs will be bespoke within reason — people can book a trip of two or three hours with a little break if they like.

“It could be nice for someone who has got an elderly family member or something like that.”

The charity plans to raise additional funds by staging a sponsored walk in partnership with the Churches Trust in September. This could go towards extra equipment or be kept in reserve in case the coronavirus pandemic worsens and operations have to stop.

Mrs Howard said: “We haven’t put too many resources into further fundraising at this stage but we’d like to have enough to get us through any unforeseen problems with covid.

“Although there’s always that uncertainty, this is an extremely exciting time for the entire team. It isn’t just about me and Will, so many people have worked hard to get us where we are today.

“We’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished and still believe there’s a real need for this service. People with disabilities have struggled with isolation during the pandemic and need to feel like they’re part of a community.

“They’ve also suffered a disproportionate financial impact so we’re keeping it as affordable as possible and we’re looking forward to offering extras like the fishing.”

She said she was pleased to be recovering from long covid and thankful to everyone who had offered their support.

“I’ve been touched to realise that so many people were thinking of me and I’m slowly getting my speed back,” said Mrs Howard. “It’s probably down to a combination of time and the medical help I’ve received.

“The plan I’ve been given is effective and it’s helpful having somebody holding me back because when you have a good day, you’re tempted to push yourself and can end up going backwards again.

“It has been a challenging year and I’m much better but still not completely well. I’m feeling positive but I don’t have that feeling that I’ve reached the other side just yet.”

For more information, visit www.floatability.co.uk