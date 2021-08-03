Woman who turned hobby into business opens shop

A BUSINESS selling “upcycled” furniture has moved to Henley.

Vintage Chic used to be based at the former Ladds Garden Village in Hare Hatch but owner Keron Jordan was given notice to leave in September when the Granary Group took over and relaunched it as the Berkshire Gardener.

Her new shop, which trades from the former Daisy Boutique unit in Friday Street, sells second-hand dressers, sideboards and other items which she has either repainted or decorated using techniques such as découpage. Mrs Jordan, from Maidenhead, also accepts commissions to redecorate people’s kitchen units and stages workshops where she teaches her techniques.

She also sells Frenchic, a range of chalk and mineral-based paints which she says are better for the environment.

This side of the business kept her afloat when everything else had to go on hold during the coronavirus lockdowns. Mrs Jordan, whose husband Mark helps run the venture, has enjoyed renovating old furniture for many years and used to take on small projects for friends and family before turning her hobby into a business seven years ago.

She said: “It was difficult losing the old unit at Hare Hatch but Mark and I often frequent Henley and when we realised this unit was vacant, we thought it was the perfect place to relocate to.

“It’s a beautiful town where people appreciate the kind of product we’re selling and there’s a lot of support for independent business more generally.

“We’ve had a lot of footfall so far and sold six large pieces in our first few weeks, which is pretty good going, and we’ve had quite a few people asking us to paint their own furniture as well.

“Most of our customers have been very impressed with everything on display so while it was stressful surviving the covid lockdowns, this has proven the right move for us without a doubt.”