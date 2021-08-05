Man finds rare fungus in his garden... and it smells awful

A MAN discovered a rare fungus in his garden that looks and smells like rotting flesh.

Terry Driscoll, who lives in Caversham with his partner Stephanie Slann, found the red organism growing in their lawn.

And when more of them started to appear, he reported the discovery to the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust.

It was later confirmed as a rare red cage fungus (clathrus ruber), also known as the lattice stinkhorn because of its design and putrid smell.

Mr Driscoll, a management consultant and trustee of the wildlife charity AfriCat UK, said: “I was walking in the garden as I had just cut the grass when I saw it, but didn’t pay much attention to it.

“I just saw this strange red thing and our dog was sniffing it.

“I thought it was something that a dog had got hold of and chewed but I didn’t have a clue.

“I bent down to have a look and it smelled awful. I think it had passed its best and had started to shrivel up.” The couple were concerned that their five-week-old sprocker spaniel Sooty might eat the fungus and become ill, so Mr Drisoll picked it and threw it away.

He also mowed the grass again in that area but then more of the fungi started to appear.

Each one started as a small, white sphere and grew to about the size of a golf ball before splitting open to reveal a gory-looking interior.

At first, he didn’t associated the terrible smell with the fungus but he soon discovered the source.

“They smell like rotting meat and the flies are straight on it,” said Mr Driscoll.

He contacted his sister-in-law, who is an ecologist, and she identified it. Common in southern Europe, the species is rare in mainland Britain and generally thought to be an introduced species.

The National Biodiversity Network has only five accepted sightings of the fungus in the UK on its online atlas, although there have been more unconfirmed reports. The couple have now counted 13 of the crimson cages sprouting on their lawn. They have also reported the outbreak to the Thames Valley Environmental Records Centre, the British Mycological Society.

Mr Driscoll said: “Given my fascination for wildlife, I thought ‘wow’ and needed to find out more about the fungus.

“I found several articles about someone else who had found it in their garden but I realised it was very rare in the UK.

“I was very excited at the idea of finding something so rare in my own garden. The other members of my family who are into wildlife have been very impressed.”

Ms Slann said: “I was really surprised and excited. We usually find mushrooms and fungi when mowing the lawn but we had never seen anything like this — it was quite amazing.”

Andy Coulson-Phillips, ecology officer at the trust, said: “This was a really striking find and we are glad that Terry and Stephanie reported it to us.

“Clathrus ruber is generally considered to be a native of warmer southern Europe, so it’s interesting to see it popping up in Berkshire.

“It’s also important to keep a record of where uncommon species like this appear, so we can build a picture of how our natural environment changes over time.

“It also just goes to show that you never know where you might make an exciting wildlife discovery, so it’s always worth keeping your eyes open.”

Henley palaeontologist and fungi expert Professor Richard Fortey said: “It’s an exciting find.

“The fungus is very spectacular and it almost looks alien. It’s much more common in Southern Europe but perhaps because of global warming it is spreading in the UK as well.

“It is rare and remarkable because of its smell, designed to attract flies which eat the smelly substance and help spread the spores.”

Having established that the species is not considered toxic or dangerous, Mr Driscoll and Ms Slann have decided to let it carry on growing in their lawn.