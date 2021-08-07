Bride records family hat-trick

A BRIDE became the third generation of her family to be married in Henley.

Cara Wrightson, 29, followed the example of her mother and grandmother when she wed Howard Long at the town hall on Friday after arriving in a horse-drawn carriage with her father.

The couple, who are both teachers, met about seven years ago and she proposed to him.

About 100 guests attended the ceremony, which was followed by a reception at the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road.

The bride, who wore a Pronovias white dress, said: “Getting married in Henley was exactly what I wanted.

“It was amazing and so lovely to see everyone waving and cheering as we arrived and having people telling me how beautiful I looked.

“Initially I had wanted to walk through Henley but my dad said, ‘You are not walking to your wedding’ and surprised me with a trip to Turville to choose the carriage.

“I used to horse ride when I was about six and I still do it from time to time, so it felt really fitting.” After the ceremony, it was raining as the couple got into the carriage which took them to the River & Rowing Museum jetty where they boarded a boat for the short trip to the Eyot Centre.

The bride said: “The river means a lot to us. We have spent so much time on it paddleboarding and swimming since we got together. We love the quietness of it and how relaxing it is.”

Mrs Long, who grew up in Henley and attended St Mary’s School and then Gillotts School, is a teacher at Cookham Rise Primary School in Maidenhead.

She proposed to her husband as they were standing on Brighton Pier during Storm Jorge in February last year.

Mrs Long said: “He told me he never wanted to get married but for me it was important — I wanted the commitment more than something on my finger.

“I was talking about it with my best friend and she said, ‘Why don’t you ask him to marry you?’ so I did. And, luckily, he said ‘yes’.

“He was living in Brighton at the time for work and I think he found it really hard to be apart, harder than I did.

“He said he was going to propose in the summer. As cheesy as it sounds, I think that being apart made him realise he couldn’t live without me.”

Mr Long, 34, who is a teacher at Cheam Prep School in Hampshire and grew up in Wiltshire, said: “I had worked it out that she wanted to propose because it felt suspicious when she wanted to meet me on the pier in the middle of a storm. I was on the train to go and meet her and knew something was up.”

He said that the rain on Friday couldn’t spoil their perfect day.

“We had so much fun we didn’t even notice the weather,” said Mr Long. “Getting married was incredible.” The bridesmaids were Stephanie Noble, Stephanie Newnes, Alexandra Bloodworth and Mr Long’s niece Yasmin, who all wore pink dresses from Nortier Shallow in Basingstoke.

Mrs Noble, who runs the No 25 café in Benson, also made the wedding cake.

The bouquets were made up with white and pink roses, white eucalyptus flowers and blue fissile grown by the groom’s mother.

Mr Long’s groomsmen were Ed Harper, Andrew Atkinson and James Lamb.

The bride’s parents, Athol and Sally, were married at Holy Trinity Church on May 5, 1984 and now live in Russells Water.

Mrs Wrightson’s parents, Bill and Valerie Rose (née Broughton), who used to run the old Broughton’s sweet shop in Duke Street, were married at Henley register office on June 4, 1955 and still live in the house in Mill Lane that Mr Rose built then.

Mrs Wrightson said: “It was lovely as people who were at my wedding also came to Cara’s wedding and that felt very special.

“It brought back memories seeing her getting married here — it was very much a Henley affair.”

Mr and Mrs Long, who live together in Cholsey, are planning to have their honeymoon in the Maldives at Christmas.