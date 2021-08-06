Vet surgery covid alert

A VETERINARY practice in Henley has warned it may have to close temporarily due to staff being told to isolate.

Several staff at the Henley Vets in Reading Road were contacted by the track and trace system.

As the surgery is operating on a “behind-closed-doors” basis, it is suspected that someone outside came close enough to trigger the response from the NHS app.

All staff have tested negative and the centre remains open for the time being. It is attempting to contact anybody who visited on July 28 or 29.

A spokesman said: “We are trying to establish the exposure, as if this was between staff and pet owner’s phones, it could help us and test and trace.

“Our priority is always to protect the health of humans and pets and we are complying with the self-

isolation rules but it does leave us with a skeleton staff and the very real risk of having to close the practice, including our 24/7 emergency service.

“All our staff were already doing lateral flow tests and all pinged staff have had PCR tests. We’re very relieved to say that all staff have tested negative so far.

“If there happened to be someone in your car who has since tested positive for covid-19, we would be very grateful if you could let us know.

“We have emailed the majority of those who attended the surgery for appointments or operations, but we are asking anyone who visited our car park, had an appointment or collected medications on those days to please get in touch.”

Meanwhile, the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row (pictured) closed on Friday for 10 days after two members of staff tested positive to covid.

A third employee tested positive on Sunday.

Landlord Dan Redfern, said: “This person was in closer contact with a larger amount of our crew, so we have taken the decision to be extra careful and will not re-open until Monday to protect our staff and customers.

“Absolutely gutted but it is the right thing to do.”