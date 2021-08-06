Water firm not backing drainage plan for homes

THAMES WATER has declined to support proposals to drain surface run-off from a new housing development into the River Thames.

Taylor Wimpey, which has planning permission for 95 homes at the former Thames Farm site, off Reading Road, Shiplake, wants to pump excess rainwater into a culvert running beneath the main road and then out into the river across private land to the south of the Jubilee Park sports ground in Henley.

It is seeking consent from South Oxfordshire District Council, which refused to grant permission for the new housing but the developer successfully appealed in 2018.

The water company, with whom the developer has been in discussions for months, supports drainage into the river in principle but says Taylor Wimpey hasn’t proved the scheme wouldn’t pollute an aquifer which supplies the village’s drinking water.

A similar view is expressed in an independent report commissioned by Shiplake Parish Council and the Thames Farm Action Group, a group of residents who oppose the idea.

The developer would usually drain surface water deeper into the ground using soakaways, which are porous structures set into the earth, but two years ago it discovered this wasn’t feasible at Thames Farm because the underlying chalk bed is brittle and prone to developing sinkholes.

To get around this, it proposes compacting the bedrock and filling it with a kind of grout which would make the ground impermeable so draining on site would no longer be an option.

It originally suggested channelling water into Lash Brook, a stagnant backwater of the River Thames at the village’s south-eastern boundary, but returned to the drawing board after residents of Mill Lane said this would worsen an existing flooding problem.

Despite the change, villagers still oppose the plan because they fear the grouting will displace the aquifer, raising the groundwater level so that more of Shiplake would fall within an elevated flood risk zone.

There are also concerns that the grout might contain fly ash, a pollutant produced by burning coal to produce electricity, and this could leach into the drinking supply which is tapped from a borehole off Bolney Lane.

Taylor Wimpey says the grouting would stop above the water line so there is no danger of either of these things happening but opponents claim the level fluctuates throughout the year and, at times, could rise above it.

In a statement to the district council, Thames Water said: “While we agree with the approach of draining surface water run-off to nearby watercourses, we are unable to support this application at present.

“Due to the sensitivity of this location, we require details of how the ‘water environment’, particularly groundwater, will be protected throughout each stage of the site development, including the ground stabilisation.

“Our particular concern is that the development is in a source protection zone of our groundwater abstraction and we require confirmation of appropriate mitigation measures to ensure this is not detrimentally affected.”

The report by JBA Consulting for the parish council says Taylor Wimpey should carry out detailed mapping of the ground beneath the site to confirm the borehole doesn’t take water from part of the aquifer which may be grouted.

It should then monitor groundwater levels for at least 12 months, continue to do so during and after the houses are built and set out a plan to avoid creating “potential pollution pathways” into the supply.

The report also criticises the scheme for pumping water into the culvert rather than allowing it to drain through a sewer, which it says would cost more to build but would have fewer maintenance costs.

It says this goes against the district council’s objective of reducing carbon emissions.

JBA says: “The high operating costs of pumping all surface water for the lifetime of the development will be passed to Thames Water and its bill payers once the sewer has been adopted.

“There is no evidence of whole-life costing or hydraulic calculations to justify a pumped system.”

JBA also says the developer should consider building fewer houses to allow drainage on site.

In a letter to the district council, the action group says: “There is inadequate information regarding the water table height on the site, compared to that at the local borehole, and no information nor modelling of the proposed grouting and ground stabilisation works.

“There is no groundwater monitoring data over time so there is no method by which the district council and its consultees can properly consider this aspect.”

Taylor Wimpey says it continues to discuss the issue with Thames Water and the district council.

The council is due to consider the application by the end of the month.