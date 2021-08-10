Shops tribute to crash victim

ABOUT 40 people gathered to pay tribute to a man who was killed in a crash.

Kam Hulait, 46, of Greys Road, Henley, was found dead in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, at about 6.30am on July 11. He had suffered multuple injuries.

Police believe he had been walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver left without stopping some time after 2.30am.

Mr Hulait’s funeral took place in Slough on Friday and in the evening his friends and family gathered in front of the “top shops” at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way in Henley, where he often used to sit on the low brick wall and chat to passers-by.

Mr Hulait would often drink beer and cider or smoke cigarettes so these were left in tribute to him on the wall along with candles and floral bouquets with messages of remembrance.

Among those who attended were his and next door neighbour and former mayor Glen Lambert and fellow councillors Stefan Gawrysiak, David Eggleton and Kellie Hinton.

Mourners shared anecdotes and raised their glasses to remember him.

Mr Hulait’s younger brother Jazz, 42, said: “The funeral was very emotional and I am so glad so many people turned up here to say their last goodbyes. I know not everyone could make it to the funeral so this is a way so many people can say their goodbye.

“Kam would have hated the fuss but it’s so beautiful to see everyone here. Everyone turned up for him. He will be missed — he loved this community and was part of it.”

Mr Hulait had lived in Henley with his parents Paramdip and Balbir since the mid-Nineties, when the family moved from Burnham.

The Hulaits ran Centra Food at the top shops, which is now the One-Stop grocery store, and a greengrocer’s at what is now Herbies Pizza.

Mr Hulait worked at both shops for a time and later did odd jobs as a painter and decorator as well as working as a security guard at Invesco, off Reading Road.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 65-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Henley, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation.