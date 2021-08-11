Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Day 1 - as it happens

12.11pm: Upper Thames Rowing Club B won the heat in the Thames Challenge Cup against Northwich Rowing Club.

The crew won by two thirds of a length in a time of seven minutes and 17 seconds despite Northwich taking the lead for the majority of the race.

Northwich took the lead by one quarter of a length with 44 strokes a minute while Upper Thames Rowing Club B started with 45 strokes a minute.

This lead increased to half a length by three quarters of mile in with Upper Thames Rowing Club B at 34 strokes a minute and Northwich at 36 strokes a minute.

But Upper Thames Rowing Club B took the win seconds before the finish line by two thirds of a length.

11.58am: Reading Blue Coat School won against Pangbourne College in Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup heats.

The crew won by three and a half lengths in six minutes and 59 seconds.

Both crews started with 37 strokes a minute with Reading Blue Coat School in the lead by half a length.

A quarter of a mile in, Reading Blue Coat School upped their lead to one length and both crews dropped their strokes to 35 per minute.

By half a mile, Reading Blue Coat School had a lead of two lengths with 34 strokes a minute while Pangbourne College were at 33 strokes a minute.

The lead increased to two lengths and a half just before the three quarters of a mile mark and with both crews at 34 strokes a minute.

Reading Blue Coat School maintained the two lengths and a half lead until seconds before the finish line before increasing by another whole length.

11.42am: Nottingham Rowing Club beat Upper Thames Rowing Club in the Wyfold Challenge Cup heats.

They won despite Upper Thames Rowing Club maintaining a lead for the majority of the race. Nottingham won by a third of a length in seven minutes and 19 seconds.

Upper Thames Rowing Club started strong with a lead of half a length and 35 strokes a minute with Nottingham at 38 strokes a minute.

They maintained their lead half a mile in and increased their strokes to 36 a minute with Nottingham dropping down to 35 strokes a minute.

At three quarters of a mile in, Upper Thames Rowing Club increased their lead to three quarters of a length but were beaten in the last stretch to the finish line by a third of a length.

WELCOME to this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

A total of 80 races will take place today (Wednesday), starting at 9am, with five- or 10- minute intervals between each.

The final race before the lunchtime interval is in the Prince Albert Challenge Cup at 12.20pm. Racing will then recommence at 2pm.

The tea interval follows the 4.20pm race in Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup. Racing will then recommence at 5.30pm.

The Upper Thames Rowing Club crew will be taking to the water at 11.35am in the Wyfold Challenge Cup, against Nottingham Rowing Club.

Then at 11.50am Reading Blue Coat School will be racing the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup, against Pangbourne College.

At 12.05pm, Upper Thames Rowing Club B crew will be in action in the Thames Challenge Cup, against Northwich Rowing Club.

In the afternoon, Shiplake College go up against Radley College in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup at 3pm.

Ten minutes later at 3.10pm, Henley Rowing Club will be taking part in The Junior Women’s Eights against Putney High School.

We will be updating with results and reaction and photos of local crews throughout the day, so keep checking this page for everything you need to know about the first day of Henley Royal Regatta 2021.

A total of 481 crews – 41 from overseas - entered this year’s royal regatta, which will finish with 26 finals, including three new ones from women, on Sunday.

Organisers were determined that the event would go ahead this year after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That was the first time in the regatta’s 182-year history this had happened outside the two world wars.

The number of spectators will still be hugely down and the infrastructure has been changed so there will be no grandstand in the stewards’ enclosure and no regatta enclosure while the boat tent has been moved to the opposite bank to usual.

Spectators will be encouraged to wear masks in all indoor spaces, such as the on-site shops and restaurants.

The measures have been taken to protect the rowers, who will include Team GB’s Olympic silver medallists from Tokyo, visitors, officials and staff.

One other difference is that women in the stewards’ enclosure will be allowed to wear trousers for the first time, provided it is with a jacket.