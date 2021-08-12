‘Secret record store’ to close after seven years

JIMMY CUBA is closing down his “secret record store” in Henley after seven years.

The shop, which is in an alleyway off Hart Street and sells records and movie memorabilia, will shut on August 30.

Mr Cuba, 62, made the decision due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which he says has led to an 80 per cent fall in trade, and because he has arthritis.

He wants to buy a boat and spend time enjoying the River Thames, which he says has been his favourite part of living in Henley since moving from Shoreditch.

Mr Cuba started collecting records as a teenager and worked as a roadie and DJ around the world.

He said: “I have had my business for 45 years and before I came here I was in Shoreditch for at least 20 years. I chose Henley because of the river. I am going to stay in Henley and keep busy. I have really enjoyed the last seven years and I’ve met lots of interesting people.

“A lot of people have said they are gutted that I’m closing. This shop is unique. I don’t go for the rare or the expensive things, I go for whatever I like the look of. You have got to like what you’re selling.”

He currently has a statue of Po, the main character from the Kung Fu Panda film series, along with Jar Jar Binks, a character from the Star Wars franchise. Both were used as promotional pieces for the films.

One of his most cherished possessions is a painting inspired by Led Zeppelin’s second album, which was given to him by a friend.

It was listening to the rock group that inspired his passion for music when he was young.

Mr Cuba said: “That was the starting point and from there you have to find your own way. I used to DJ at parties with Latin, African and Arabic music. The record companies used to call me Cuban Jimmy and I said, ‘Make it Jimmy Cuba’ and it stuck.

“I also used to be a roadie and I’ve done a lot of travelling. When you are a roadie and working with bands, you don’t have enough money, so I used to buy and sell records in London in between touring.

“The bands I worked with were not household names but they were very successful in their own right and had big mailing lists.

“I particularly enjoyed working with the Gutter Brothers and I worked in some great clubs in San Francisco.”

Mr Cuba started selling records at the Spitalfields Market in London in 1992. When he left in 2010, he knew he wanted to spend more time by the Thames.

“That is the highlight for me,” he said. “Every day, I get to wake up next to the river and enjoy my breakfast.

“People will still be able to see me cruising up and down the river with my panda — he is definitely coming with me on the boat.

“Enjoy your life and always be nice to people — I have always tried to live by that philosophy.”