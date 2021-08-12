Returning agricultural show will be ‘as large as possible’

ORGANISERS of the Henley Farm & Country Show say it will be as “large as possible”, subject to any coronavirus restrictions.

The annual event will return to the Henley Showground in Marlow Road on Saturday, September 11 after a year’s absence.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attractions will include four show rings, with the main one showing a range of activities, including light trade driving, livestock, classic car and tractor parades, showjumping and a private driving class. More than 150 classic cars and vintage tractors will be on display and the winning exhibitors will take part in a grand parade.

Richard Savory will return with his Sheep Show and there will be gun dog, falconry and heavy horse displays. The giant tortoises from the Seychelles are also returning.

The sheep and cattle classes will highlight many interesting and rare breeds and this year, for the first time, it is hoped to have pig classes. There will be a poultry tent with a large variety of chickens and ducks, a companion dog show that will be accepting entries on the day and a horticulture tent with experts available to answer any gardening questions. There will also be a craft and shopping area and a food and wine market.

Jo Taylor, secretary of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the show said: “We will do our best to put on as large a show as possible, covid permitting. We are looking at how to make the showground and attractions covid-secure should that still be necessary in September. If we are restricted on numbers, members and advance ticket-holders will take priority.”

Children aged under 16 can enter free with an adult or senior. Parking is free and buses will run from Henley and Marlow free of charge. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Tickets cost £12 for adults online, or £15 on the gate. Concessions (65 and over) are £8, or £10 on the gate.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk