Barn owls being successfully bred on billionaire’s estate

SIX barn owls have been successfully bred on the Culden Faw Estate in Hambleden.

The chicks, which have been raised in wooden nesting boxes on the southern side of the estate off Dairy Lane, were in three broods of three, two and one.

Bisham Barn Owl Group, which has been helping the estate to increase the number of barn owls on the land, said the numbers were fairly typical for the wider area.

Paul Warnham, a member of the group, said: “After last year’s poor breeding season, it is great to find most barn owl pairs are breeding successfully this year.

“The riverside meadows at Culham provide the perfect habitat for them to hunt for voles, their favourite food.

“Barn owls will nest when they feel the amount of voles is enough that they can raise a brood. It’s unpredictable and ranges from year to year and sometimes they will even skip a year.”

The project is part of a licensed British Trust for Ornithology programme to monitor barn owl breeding, juvenile dispersal and adult longevity.

In 2015, two of the boxes were used by nesting barn owls while another box housed a non-breeding female and a further pair was discovered using a natural tree hole.

Over time it is hoped the Culden Faw barn owl population will grow to help re-populate the area.

The group has used different methods to encourage voles to increase, such as leaving a grass verge around a field or larger parts uncropped.

The nesting boxes are made from 9mm exterior plywood and there are now seven or eight on the estate.

Mr Warnham said: “The important thing is the size of the box as well as the height and the size of the entrance hole.

“Barn owls tend to use a safe nesting area year after year. Some people say they’ve had the same barn owls in a box for 20 years but it’s always different pairs as they only have a life span of three or four years.

“I started working with Culden Faw Estate about six years ago and we come to check the boxes once a year unless there are chicks and then we’ll check them more often.

“The boxes aren’t always occupied every year so to have three occupied is quite a success.”

Alex Dick, manager of the estate, said: “It is encouraging to see a number of chicks raised successfully. The breeding fortunes of the owls closely follow the three- to four-year cycle of the vole population.

“This, coupled with the other hazards the owls face, makes it all the more important for us to help these wonderful birds in line with the wishes of the estate’s owners and as part of our ongoing general conservation work.”

The Culden Faw Estate, which comprises 3,500 acres of mature beech woods, rolling pastures and unspoilt chalk valley, is owned by billionaire Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach.

The Bisham Barn Owl Group was set up in 2014 to monitor and conserve the barn owl population in the Middle Thames area and advises farmers and landowners on installing nesting boxes, which it monitors.