Results joy for GCSE pupils

PUPILS at schools across the Henley area picked up their GCSE results this morning.

Nationally, students have achieved record numbers of top grades with 30 per cent of entrants in England achieving a grade 7 or above, the equivalent of the older A* and A grades.

The figure for 2020 was 27.5 per cent and in 2019, the last year in which formal exams were held, it was 22 per cent.

Students didn't sit examinations this year but were instead assessed by teachers on a range of evidence including mock exams, coursework and other class assignments.

There were assessed by examination boards who adjusted them where necessary.

This followed a year in which schools were largely closed between November and March because of the national lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus. During this time, students were taught remotely.

High achievers at Gillotts School in Henley included Rufus Tubb, 16, of Caversham, who scored 9s in biology, chemistry, English literature, geography, history, maths, physics and religious studies, 8s in English literature and a 7 in German.

He is yet to choose his sixth-form college but wants to study history, maths and economics.

Rufus said: "I was very pleased with how I did because those results were similar to what I'd been expecting or maybe even a little better.

"It was a tough year because we never knew what was going to happen next or whether we would be sitting exams until a fairly late stage, which made it

At the Piggott School in Wargrave, 86 per cent of pupils got five or more 4s or above including English and maths compared with 88 per cent last year and 85 per cent in 2019.

A total of 91 per cent passed English language while the same figure passed maths and the combined pass rate was 87 per cent.

The pass rate in nine subjects including biology, chemistry, computer science and physics was 100 per cent.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: "We are pleased to announce another outstanding set of GCSE results this year. Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard and this year's grades are testament to that.

"The vast majority of our students will be returning in September to study at our sixth form, which is a centre of excellence for academic, applied general and technical learning.

"I would like to thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism.

"Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success, and thank you to all of their parents for their unstinting support."

At the independent Oratory School in Woodcote, 100 per cent of pupils achieved at least five A* to C grades including English and maths, up on last year's figure of 99 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of all grades a were 4 or higher, with 60 per cent falling between 7 and 9 and 44 per cent between 8 and 9. Twenty-three per cent of all grades were a 9.

High achievers included Josh Sidhu, who scored 11 grade 9s, and fellow Caversham resident Oliver Rae, who achieved five 9s, four 8s and one 7.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: "Like their sixth-form counterparts whose achievements were celebrated earlier this week, these pupils have coped magnificently with the demands of remote learning and other pressures caused by the pandemic.

"These fine grades are a fitting testament to their approach as well as the outstanding work and pastoral care of their teachers and other staff.

"We look forward to welcoming almost all of this year group into our sixth form, where they will be joined by a large number of new pupils."

One hundred per cent of all grades at Queen Anne's School for girls in Caversham fell between 9 and 4 while 59 per cent were either a 9 or an 8.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: "Many congratulations to the girls on their outstanding GCSE results but also for their attitude to learning and the wonderful support they have shown each other.

"I'm proud of the tremendous effort that the girls have shown and of the tireless dedication of the Queen Anne’s staff to see them through the many challenges of the last 18 months."

Grace Pavey, of Sonning, received straight 9s and will proceed to the sixth form to study history, English literature and religious studies.

Poppy Winters, who lives in Crazies Hill, will go on to study chemistry, biology and geography after achieving eight 9s and one 8 grade.

Hettie Walker, from Peppard, scored all grades between 7 and 9 and will study chemistry, biology and psychology with the aim of studying medicine at university.

More results will be published on the Henley Standard website as they become available.