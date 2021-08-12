Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Day 2

DAY two of Henley Royal Regatta sees a bumper programme of 85 races.

This will see clubs start their campaigns in the Prince of Wales, Stonor, Diamonds, Britannia, Island and Visitors’ competitions.

Leander Club made its first appearance at this year’s regatta in the Diamonds at 9.05am with Seb Deveraux competing in the Diamonds, although this was a scull over.

At 9.50am Upper Thames “B” lost to Molesey Boat Club “A” by three and a quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and seven seconds.

At 11.30am Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning face Eton College in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup.

The crew defeated Pangbourne College in yesterday’s heat by three and a half lengths.

At 12.10pm, Leander Club face a composite crew comprising athletes from Leeds Rowing Club and York City Rowing Club in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

Five minutes later, Upper Thames face Thames Rowing Club B in the Wargrave Challenge Cup.

Following the lunch interval, Shiplake College “B” face Trentham Boat Club in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup at 2.15pm.

Henley Rowing Club are then up against Tyne Amateur Rowing Club at 2.45pm in the Wargrave Challenge Cup.

At 3.40pm, the club then have a crew facing a Leander Club and Thames Rowing Club composite in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup.

Five minutes later, Shiplake College face Newark Rowing Club in the Jubilee.

At 4.20pm, Henley Rowing Club will race Cork Boat Club in the Thames Challenge Cup.

At 5.30pm, Shiplake College are up against St Joseph’s Preparatory School, USA in the Princess Elizabeth.

Henley Rowing Club then race Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School at 5.35pm in the Fawley.

Finally, at 6.05pm, Shiplake College are the last local crew in action, against University of London “A” in the Temple.