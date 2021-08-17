Dad dies from covid despite being double jabbed

A WOMAN is urging people to keep following the coronavirus rules after her father died despite being fully vaccinated.

David Allum, of Lawson Road, Henley, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest just four days after testing positive for covid-19 and about a week after first showing symptoms.

The 58-year-old, who was a service manager at the Hofmann’s Lotus dealership in Newtown Road, was in good health before he became ill.

He was rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading with low blood oxygen levels which continued to drop.

Doctors put him on oxygen and were confident that he would fully recover but Mr Allum suddenly fell unconsciousness and couldn’t be revived. He was sedated in order to keep him alive long enough for his wife Nancy and daughters Jade, 23, and Kerry, 21, to say goodbye before his life support was turned off.

His elder daughter says her father did everything to protect himself and had received both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccination.

The jabs do not guarantee total protection but greatly reduce the risk. Miss Allum said: “If anything, Dad was overly conscientious — he continued to avoid going outside unless it was for something like shopping and if he visited a friend they would always sit outside.

“At work, he was always handing out face masks to everyone in the dealership before customers came in. I think people thought it was a bit much at the time but he was like that from the very start of the pandemic. Earlier in the year we bubbled with his sister-in-law and he didn’t even want us to hug her just to be on the safe side.

“On one occasion, she hugged me and he gave me a telling-off because he was so concerned.”

Mr Allum grew up in Shiplake and attended the village primary school before going on to Gillotts School in Henley, then straight into a career as a mechanic, starting as an apprentice and working his way up to managerial positions.

He received his first coronavirus jab early in the spring and the second in May but continued following government advice to cover his face, wash his hands regularly and avoid getting close to others.

He developed a cough around July 8 and a few days later both a lateral flow and PCR test confirmed he had covid-19. He isolated himself in his bedroom while his wife and daughters slept downstairs.

Miss Allum said: “I spoke to him almost daily on the phone and he kept telling me it wasn’t that bad — at first Dad didn’t even want Mum to call an ambulance.

“I’m just glad she did because if she hadn’t, she would be blaming herself right now. As he was being driven off, he gave us a thumbs-up and said, ‘Don’t worry’ and the ambulance crew said the same thing.

“We were told that we’d almost certainly pick him up again in the morning, once his condition had stabilised.

“When the hospital rang, they didn’t say what it was about but we knew it was serious so my partner and I drove there straight away with Mum.

“The whole time, I was telling myself not to think the worst but I could tell from the looks on the doctors’ faces that he was gone.

“They were very apologetic and the lead doctor said they’d never seen anyone deteriorate so quickly. It is a horrific illness and this shows you really can’t be too careful.

“It was such a terrible shock to all of us. Any death is a tragedy but because it wasn’t due to a chronic condition like diabetes or cancer, we had no time to prepare ourselves for it.

“My dad was fit, fairly young and double-jabbed with no underlying conditions so, on paper, you’d think he would have survived.

“Lots of people have stopped wearing masks now that it’s not a legal requirement but I imagine they’d think twice if they understood the dangers.

“I’m not saying we need another lockdown — the past year or so has been tough and we’re all tired but people must realise that the pandemic isn’t over and following the advice isn’t purely for their own protection.

“It stops you passing covid on to others so it could make the difference between saving or ending someone else’s life.”

Mr Allum’s funeral took place at Reading crematorium in Caversham on August 6.

His daughter added: “His death was just as shocking for friends and extended family. It happened so quickly that some didn’t even know he had covid because we didn’t think it was worth telling them.

“He was an incredibly funny guy and everybody we’ve spoken to can recall an amusing or sometimes inappropriate anecdote.

“He was happy-go-lucky and popular with everyone he met and it’s so hard to believe that he’s gone.”