Couple who ‘bring back memories’ to open shop

A COUPLE who “bring memories back to life” are to open a shop in Henley.

Eva and Graham Rickett run Henley Scan, restoring images and footage from old media, such as photographs, slides, negatives, videos, camcorder tapes and 8mm cine films.

They have run the business from their home in King’s Road for more than three years.

Now they are to open a shop in Reading Road, which will be officially launched on Thursday and start trading the next day.

Mrs Rickett said she and her husband started restoring old negatives and photos for family and friends and realised that there was a bigger market for such a service.

She said: “We thought, ‘There’s a business here’ and we decided to see if there actually was — and there was.

“We started it from home and it has grown so much that we have taken on our first staff member. It has evolved because everyone has personal memories they want to keep and businesses have archives they want sorted out — no one wants papers lying around.

“People have memories they want to see and keep and tapes, for example, are getting old.

“At the beginning of lockdown, it went a bit quiet for us but then everyone started to clean up their basements and lofts and found old stuff, precious memories that they wanted restored.

“I think because of the pandemic everyone realised what is important and that heritage and memories make us who we are.

“To be able to share a video with your family who is far from you or send a picture book to a care home — it makes memories precious.”

Mrs Rickett said that during the pandemic she did some work for Henley Town Council, Phyllis Court Club and Henley Rugby Club and the local community had supported the business through lockdown.

She said: “We realised that we were growing out of our own house, so we decided it was time to open a shop and it’s all very exciting.

“Initially we didn’t know if we could afford it and we started to ask around and realised that it was actually affordable.

“Since we have customers coming from London, it was important to have a place with parking nearby and close enough to the station.”

Mrs Rickett, who is originally from Sweden and has a degree in computer science, met her husband in 1985 in Linköping, where he was working as a software consultant.

They moved to the UK in 1987 and were married in the Swedish Church in London. They moved to Henley in 2015 and have three children.