Restaurant to serve just cheese, wine and meat

A CHEESE and wine restaurant is to open in Henley next month.

The Cheesy Grape in Market Place will serve sharing platters of cheese and meat as well as a selection of wines.

It will be run by Becky Benson, who has spent her career to date in the events industry organising weddings.

She said: “Cheese and wine have played a big part in my life and my family has always enjoyed the two together so I thought why not open a restaurant that offers both?

“I have been working in events my whole life and when covid hit I lost all my work within a week. Everything was moved on a year and a lot of people cancelled events completely.

“It was a massive hit but it really gave me the kick I needed — I thought, ‘I should do something I always wanted to do and now is the time.’

“Some people think I’m mad opening a restaurant after covid but things are going back to normal and I really thought, ‘It’s now or never’.”

Ms Benson, who is married and lives in Marlow, was walking through Henley town centre earlier this year when she saw a sign in the window at the unit between the HSBC branch and the Square restaurant, saying it was available to rent.

She said: “I called the agency straight away. I’ve always loved Henley.

“I picked the place and concept carefully and haven’t rushed into it, I’ve wanted something like this for so long and lockdown gave me the time to focus and work on it.

“The restaurant is going to be quirky and laid back, with good food, good wine and good service.

“Choosing the right wine can be intimidating and I want to try to relax the atmosphere around it as people will have the opportunity to try all types of wine that they wouldn’t normally.

“We are all creatures of habit but just by trying something different, it can open up so many different possibilities. With cheese and wine it is all about sharing and it brings people together.”

She said the restaurant would offer vegetarian options and vegan cheese and wine. Ms Benson said: “There is no reason not to include everyone in the dining experience and there are so many alternatives. Veganism is a massive thing at the moment and I was vegetarian myself for 10 years. Everyone will be able to enjoy the experience.”

Meanwhile, a new coffee shop in Henley will open on Sunday at 9am.

The first branch of Daisy Love was started by Ranj Nagi in Wargrave in September. She recently opened another café in Cookham and has now has taken over the unit on the corner of Station Road where Sparkes Jewellery used to be until it closed in September 2019.

Daisy Love Henley will also have a boutique selling handmade goods and produce from independent businesses.

This part of the shop is in the unit next door, formerly occupied by Henley Barbers, which closed in early 2020.

The café, which will be run by Monica Alazraki, will offer indoor eating and takeaway options.

It will be open from 7.30am to 5pm on weekdays, 8am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 1pm on Sunday.

The business is in the process of applying for planning permission to have seating outsideas well.