Boat firm wins £210,000 contract for electric ferry

A BOATING business in Henley has been awarded its biggest contract to date, worth more than £210,000.

Henley Sales & Charter in Station Road is working with a French manufacturer to provide a solar-powered electric ferry.

Owner Gillian Nahum, who lives in St Andrew’s Road, has run the company for 30 years and has always been an advocate of electric boats.

The ferry will be used around Shoreham Port in West Sussex and give tourists the opportunity to go on boat tours and see ships up close.

Mrs Nahum said: “I have been working on this project for 15 months. It is the biggest single boat contract and build contract that our company has achieved.

“The delivery date is April 2022 to link with Shoreham Port opening a restaurant and tourism centre.

“The UK shipping authorities are looking carefully at this project because other ports and tourism locations would like to do something similar.

“Shoreham have said to me that everybody in that commercial sector is looking to them to see how it works out with a view to doing the same and this could be the first of many contracts from our point of view. It just goes to show that, in terms of electric boating in the UK, we are the go-to people these days.”

Henley Sales & Charter launched an electric division,

E-Boatique, at the London Boat Show in 2018. It sells and hires electric and hybrid boats.

Mrs Nahum, who was named entrepreneur of the year at the 2018 Henley Heroes Awards, is also the co-owner of Pure Boating, which offers self-drive day boat hire in Goring, Streatley and Wallingford.

For her latest venture, she will work with Ruban Bleu, which is based at Vigneux-de-Bretagne, near Nantes, to deliver the 24-seater ferry. She said: “I sell fleets of smaller electric boats to hire companies but this is a much bigger thing.

“I have been selling electric boats for 30 years, but it takes time for people to get with the programme. I’m surprised that a contract like this hasn’t come up sooner.

“The majority of private boats I sell now are electric. Some are French and some are British and the oldest one I sell was built in 1893, which shows this is nothing new.

“It has taken quite a while and Brexit hasn’t helped. I think there will be demand from other parts of the country to allow people to visit ports from the water.”

Shoreham Port is a not-for-profit organisation so all its profits are reinvested.