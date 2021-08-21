Not the regatta windows contest

DESPITE this year’s Henley regatta window display competition being cancelled, some shops produced decorations anyway.

The annual contest did not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers were unsure if the royal regatta would return after it was cancelled last year but in fact it was only postponed by a month.

Businesses that decided to mark the regatta’s return last week with window displays included the café Harris + Hoole on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street, the Henley Larder delicatessen in Bell Street, the Thames Hospice charity shop in Duke Street and Jods Galore, the equestrian shop in Bell Street.

Harris + Hoole’s display included two blades crossed in front of red, white and blue bunting and white curtains. There were also a number of empty champagne bottles, a picnic basket and a black and white striped blazer.

Manager Tami Rooke said: “The reason we did a window display was because during lockdown customers were saying it was nice to see one rather than an empty shop with tables and chairs.

“We decided to have a display representing Henley going forward. Of course, with the regatta coming, we were going to feature that.

“When you think about the regatta you think about the striped blazers, champagne, picnic baskets and obviously the rowing. We had to explain to the chief executive that the pink hippo was representative of Leander Club.

“I couldn’t get a hold of everything so I went onto Facebook and told people I wanted to make a display and asked for help finding some items and within three hours people were pinging me back to say they had this and that.

“A gentlemen brought in the blazer and a lady brought in the blades as they were just sitting in her dressing room.

“A man brought in some champagne bottles and said we could keep them so we’ll make it an annual display.”

Mrs Rooke said she hoped the next window display would be themed around the Henley Literacy Festival, which will take place in October.

Zoë Ferreira, who runs The Henley Larder, said she wanted to make people happy with her window display.

She put together a 3D letter “H” for Henley with a bottle of champagne on top and a stuffed dog toy to represent her own pet, Olivea.

There were also bottles of champagne with scattered corks, a picnic basket, a blade decorated with old regatta enclosure passes and a mini blue and white lifesaving ring.

Mrs Ferreira, who lives in Greys Road, said it took her an afternoon to put together.

She said: “I was sent a palette and realised it had two weak pieces at the top and the bottom and if you removed them it would make a H shape, so I thought it would be a fun thing to put in the window.

“This is the second time I’ve used it and I decided to wrap it in blue for the regatta. It’s recycling and re-purposing.

“I just wanted to represent the nice fun parts of the regatta, such as drinking champagne and having picnics.

“I wanted it to be a fun and quirky and, of course, we’ve got Olivea, the shop mascot, dressed up for the regatta.

“It’s a little bit quirky but we wanted it to make people happy. It was an opportunity to display our new oven glove, which is the same design as the mural in the store.”

The Thames Hospice shop display comprised red, white and blue clothing clothing, including a dress, bag, jacket, shirt and shoes. There are also two crossed blades with stripes of the same colour behind a picnic basket filled with glasses and a bottle of Prosecco.

Trudis Lane, a covering manager who usually manages the Thames Hospice store in Windsor, said she put up the display on the Tuesday before the regatta.

She said: “A lot of people stop over in Henley so we wanted to display extra things they may have forgotten to pack, such as raincoats and extra bags and shoes. The old manager had kept the oars for us. It was a busy week.”

Jods Galore made an Olympic window display with Union flag bunting, flags, socks, blazers, toys, medals and rosettes.

Janet Walford, who has worked at the store for 20 years, spent an entire afternoon putting it together. She said: “We’ve done regatta-themed windows before with the pink hippo and a model of the Henley Bridge.

“People actively step in and say, ‘I love your window’. It’s a good eye on the street and we sell a lot of stuff.

“During the regatta we do sell a lot of Union Jack socks and hats as they are light enough to go into suitcases.

“We often get return visits from people who attend the regatta and we have someone who has been coming back for 10 years.”

She said the town was less busy during this year’s regatta, adding: “It was more about the rowing and less about the Pimm’s.”

Ms Walford said she was leaving the display up for the Paralympics which take place later this month.

She said: “We obviously have a huge interest in the equestrian team and we like to support where we can.”