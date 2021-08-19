Thursday, 19 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Six crews tackle house blaze

Six crews tackle house blaze

SIX fire engines attended a blaze in Henley.

Four crews from Berkshire and two from Oxfordshire raced to Park Road at about 5.30pm yesterday after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a terraced house.

Smoke was billowing from an upstairs window and there were fears that the blaze would spread upstairs or to neighbouring properties.

The crews quickly extinguished the flames and spent about two hours damping down the scene to ensure it didn't pick up again before allowing the occupants back inside. No-one was hurt.

For the full story, see next week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33