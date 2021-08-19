Six crews tackle house blaze

SIX fire engines attended a blaze in Henley.

Four crews from Berkshire and two from Oxfordshire raced to Park Road at about 5.30pm yesterday after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a terraced house.

Smoke was billowing from an upstairs window and there were fears that the blaze would spread upstairs or to neighbouring properties.

The crews quickly extinguished the flames and spent about two hours damping down the scene to ensure it didn't pick up again before allowing the occupants back inside. No-one was hurt.

For the full story, see next week’s Henley Standard.