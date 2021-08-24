Rug shop owner more worried about friends than trade

THE owner of a rug shop in Henley says his business is already being affected by the crisis in Afghanistan.

Usman Afzal, who runs the Rug Shed in Reading Road, said shipments are being held up due to the closure of borders.

More than 70 per cent of his stock comes from Afghanistan where he says the best value for money rugs are made.

Mr Afzal, 34, hopes to source Afghan rugs from Pakistan, where he is originally from and where many Afghans have resettled.

But he says his main concern at the moment is for the safety of people living in Afghanistan.

He said: “It is a humanitarian crisis. I’m worried about the people I’ve met and my heart goes out to them. These are amazing and lovely people. Afghanistan is a tricky place from a political standpoint but is normally very reliable and definitely not as bad as it is going to be now.”

Mr Afzal said America’s decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan hd left it exposed to the Taliban and that the years of conflict have put the country in a worse position than previously.

He said: “I never thought it would happen. They went there to help people. Who would have thought after 21 years of war they would just leave? They vanished and the Taliban took over without a fight.

“I have a friend who has travelled to Peshawar and now he can’t get back to his family in Afghanistan because of the border closure. He is fearful for them. As much as the Taliban say there won’t be vengeance, they don’t think like us. All they know is fighting and the only thing that is certain is war.”

Mr Afzal, who lives in Reading Road, opened the Rug Shed in April 2018. He first came to the UK when he was 20 and his wife, Mahnoor, moved here permanently earlier this year.

He said: “Forty to 50 per cent of our warehouse stock is from Afghanistan. If someone asked me where the best rugs are made, I would say Iran but if someone asked where the best value for money rugs are made, it is hands down Afghanistan.

“For a similar quality, you are probably looking at 50 to 100 per cent more in terms of the cost and that is why they are so popular.” An 8ft x 5ft rug from Afghanistan costs between £1,800 and £3,000. The difference in the quality comes down to the cotton and the dyes used but they are also hand-spun.

Mr Afzal said: “The biggest crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan is Torkham and it is closed and is now going to be manned by the Taliban.

“We have a couple of shipments stuck there because of the borders being closed. Sure it is a hassle but if it came to it I would still find similar rugs in Pakistan.

“At the moment, everything is a bit unclear but having to charge more is a real possibility.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that, we hope that in all of this madness the Taliban don’t just block off the country.”