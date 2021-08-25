New coffee house opens with gift shop next door

A NEW coffee house has opened in Henley.

Daisy Love has taken over the unit on the corner of Station Road and Reading Road where Sparkes Jewellery used to be until it closed in September 2019.

It is the third café of the same name to be launched by Ranj Nagi after one in Wargrave opened in September followed by a second in Cookham more recently.

The Henley business sells hot and cold drinks, pastries and sandwiches and has a specialist gifts boutique in the adjoining premises, which used to be occupied by Henley Barbers.

Ms Nagi, 42, from Maidenhead said the café sells quality coffee, cakes and pastries while the shop sells handmade goods and produce such as candles, soaps and chutneys from independent businesses.

“We are much more than just a coffee shop,” she said. “We are a one-stop shop with a bit of everything in one place. I think it is a unique concept.

“With the products that we stock, we are trying to support small independent businesses.

“Some of them have started up during covid and it allows us to sell their products on their behalf. A lot of people love that aspect.

“I hope it stands out from the rest, just for the coffee. I have always made that my unique selling point as I am really passionate about it and I’ve worked really hard with the roasters to get it right.”

The first day of trading was on Sunday but people were able to get a coffee on the Saturday of Henley Royal Regatta when there was a soft opening to test out the equipment.

Ms Nagi worked in financial services for 18 years before deciding to open her first café in Maidenhead called Saints in early 2018.

While working for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, she launched community projects that supported independent businesses and street food markets.

The Wargrave café followed, although the opening was delayed by the coronavirus lockdown.

Since then, the village high street has experienced a revival, with two new barbers and another café, H’artisan Speciality Coffee, opening. Ms Nagi said: “I would like to think I have played a part in helping to revive it.

“It was a bit of an untouched high street but I’m a massive fan of working alongside other businesses to make the high street as a whole more vibrant.

“We opened during covid so everything was takeout but since then we have changed our model to accept sit-ins. What people wanted during covid times and post-covid times are very different.

“Now people are more interested in sitting in and having an experience with good coffee.

“We have had some really lovely support from customers. They have really welcomed us and that plays a big part, otherwise we would have struggled. I’m so pleased with how it has gone. You never know how it is going to go, especially when you start in a pandemic.

“Cookham came about because of the chap who managed the space. His parents live in Wargrave and they are regular customers. They liked what they saw and thought it would work well.

“It’s the same with Henley because we were approached to open here rather than seeking out the space. The person that owns the parade could see the potential of Daisy Love Henley.”

The Henley business, which is managed by Monica Alazraki, will offer food and drink indoors and to take away.

Ms Nagi is in the process of applying for planning permission to have seating outdoors.

She said: “Monica is going to be fantastic. She will bring all of her passion and I know she is really excited about it.

“I met her as a customer three years ago at my first café and she has always wanted a place of her own.

“She fell in love with the one in Wargrave. It is a very residential area and there are a lot of people commuting with the station nearby.

“In Henley we want to have a nice takeout option for those people who want something quick.

“We aren’t near any gift shops, so you should be able to come in here and pick up a birthday card and a present.”

The Henley café will open from 7.30am to 5pm on weekdays, 8am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 1pm on Sunday.