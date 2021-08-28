Singer’s dreamy music video for new song filmed on river

SINGER Rebecca Poole has released a music video that was filmed on the river at Henley.

Rebecca, who performs under the name Purdy, said she wanted the film to accompany her latest song, For All Time, to feel “dreamy”.

The four-and-a-half-minute video shows her on board a slipper launch being driven up and down the Henley Reach on a sunny day.

She is wearing a white spotted dress and wide-brimmed hat.

Rebecca both sits and stands on the end of the boat and waves to people on Henley Bridge as she travels through one of the arches. Other shots show her singing into a microphone.

She is also pictured on land, prancing around fields in a red floral dress.

Rebecca, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed, said: “The song has a dreamy feeling to it — I imagined I would float down the river with the beautiful setting of Henley around me.

“It was fun filming it and the boat is very beautiful — I love my vintage things. The song is about being in a moment that you would want to last forever.

“I’m asking nature to conspire with me because I don’t want the sun to rise and the night to end.

“It’s a very simple love song about a moment of calm and about wanting to feel the world slow down. It’s about the lovely moments we share with the people we love.I think the pandemic has changed our priorities and our perspective on life and showed us that these are the most important moments.”

The launch, called Topsilk, was built in the Forties and is owned by town councillor Will Hamilton. He said: “I was delighted to help to create such a beautiful music video in such a beautiful part of the world.”

For All Time is available on all music platforms, including Spotify and iTunes and the video can be viewed on Purdy’s YouTube channel. Her latest EP, Sink or Swim, which she says is a response to the climate emergency, will be released next month.