Charity party on the river

HUNDREDS of people attended a river party in Wargrave.

Villager Geoff Knight organised Saturday’s event, which gave people the chance to enjoy boat trips on the Thames and raised money for Sue Ryder.

It was called the Dunkirk Spirit of Wargrave Village Party in reference to the “Little Ships” which rescued thousands of soldiers from Dunkirk during the Second World War.

About 20 boat owners used their vessels to take families between Marsh Lock and Shiplake Lock for an hour at a time.

Despite a forecast of rain, there was none.

The “post-covid celebration” was originally due to take place on July 17 but had to be postponed when the coronavirus restrictions were extended.

Mr Knight, who lives in Victoria Road, said: “It went really well. We think we got between 150 and 250 people out on boats. I know some of the boats did as many as five trips.

“I even took my boat out and did three trips, which wasn’t part of the original plan but we got so busy in the middle of the afternoon and at one stage we had a queue.” As well as the flotilla, there were paddleboard races and an appearance by Timothy Dodd-Wilson and his giant floating duck Lily.

Other attractions included face- painting, a magician and caricaturist and a raffle, with prizes including a helicopter ride around London, a flight in a private aircraft, bottles of wine and rounds of golf at Hennerton and Sonning.

There was a barbecue at the St George & Dragon, where vintage singer Kitty Mazinsky peformed, while the Bull pub hosted Louis Skellern, the grandson of Seventies pop star Peter Skellern.

Mr Knight said the event was so successful that he might stage another one. He said: “I had always thought of it as a one-off event to give people a bit of cheer after coming out of covid but I have had so many emails and texts in the last few days saying how much people enjoyed it.

“If the support is there from everybody in the village, we would do it again. We’ve got a blueprint now. I’m still thinking about it.

“The only thing that was distressing me was the weather forecast.

“The day before we put out a plea on Facebook for people to help us with some gazebos. We put up five in the end, so that gave us some protection. If it had been raining, I’m sure it would have affected the numbers and fewer people would have wanted to go out on the boats.”

At least £3,000 was raised for Sue Ryder, which provides palliative care for patients and support for their families.

Mr Knight has previously supported the charity, which cared for two of his friends, Bill Hickman and David Rixon, in their final days.

Parish councillor Michael Etwell and his wife Lesley, of Braybrooke Road, Wargrave, provided boat trips on their 29ft cabin cruiser Honey Bees.

Mrs Etwell said: “We wanted to help by raising as much money as we could for the charity.

“We have had members of our family who have died of cancer and Sue Ryder is a very worthy cause.

“We met lots of interesting and very friendly people. It was tiring but everybody really enjoyed it. I thought we were very lucky with the weather.

“I would hope it would happen again. It catered for every section of the community and we would definitely do it again.”

Jayne Worrall, landlady of the Bull, said: “It was great fun. I saw quite a few people around the village but it was largely based at the George & Dragon with it being on the water.

“It would be nice to see it happen again. Sue Ryder is such a good cause and nobody knows when they will need something like that.”