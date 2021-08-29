Pub sets course for East

AN historic pub in Watlington is to re-open with a Thai restaurant.

The Chequers in Love Lane has been closed since the end of last month when Andy and Louise Stokes left the Brakspear pub after more than 10 years.

It will begin trading again on September 6 under new landlord Jay Kansikam and a restaurant area serving traditional Thai food will open two weeks later.

Mr Kansikam, 45, from Thame, said he wanted to keep the traditional feel of the 16th century pub while offering “proper” food from his native country.

He said: “We thought the people of Watlington needed something different and we wanted to offer it.

“There is going to be a restaurant area but we want to keep it as a pub for people to meet up.

“I’ve been in the hospitality business for 20 years and I know more about Thai food than anything else.” The restaurant will be called the Fat Buddha Thai and will serve most well-known dishes, including pad Thai and at least three different types of curry. It will also offer a takeaway service.

Mr Kansikam and his partner Patsy Phanthamat already run the Rising Sun in Thame and the Churchill Arms in Long Crendon, which both serve Thai cuisine as well as English food.

“It has been working really well,” said Mr Kansikam

He was born in Thailand and moved to the UK with his parents in 1992 when he was 16. His mother was a chef and ran a Thai restaurant in Milton Keynes. Mr Kansikam said: “I started working in the kitchen and made my way up and became a chef myself, following in my mother’s footsteps.

“She taught me pretty much all the recipes I know and how to recreate those traditional flavours.

“I took over my first pub in Thame in 2004 and we employed more staff as it was getting busier and busier.

“We realised that we wanted to expand after we opened in Long Crendon and we were looking for a new site when the Chequers became available.”

He said he thought the building was beautiful and he liked the large garden.

The kitchen and bar area are currently being refurbushed.

Mr Kansikam said: “The inside was really dark so we wanted to light it up and bring it to life.”

He said the restaurant would have three Thai chefs working in the kitchen and five people front of house. The Stokeses had been running the Chequers since the summer of 2010.

In March, they decided not to renew their lease with Brakspear as they felt the coronavirus crisis had put too much pressure on hospitality businesses and they left in July.

The couple, who have three grown-up children, Abbie, Matt and Alex, would regularly hold charity quiz nights and other events. In 2012, they won an award from the Campaign for Real Ale.

The Chequers remained closed during the second lockdown, even though it could re-open, as the couple were still concerned about the virus and only fully re-opened on April 29.

Mr and Mrs Stokes, who live just around the corner from the pub in Sycamore Close, have not decided what their next step will be.