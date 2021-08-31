Let’s big up the ‘Southside’

A BUSINESS owner from Henley wants to bring more attention to the south side of the town.

Eva Rickett and her husband Graham run Henley Scan, restoring images and footage from old media, such as photographs, slides, negatives, videos, camcorder tapes and 8mm cine films.

They have run the business from their home in King’s Road for more than three years and have now opened a shop in Reading Road, which started trading on Friday.

Mrs Rickett said that when she explained to friends and family where the shop was, she realised there wasn’t a name for that side of town.

She said: “When people asked where the shop was going to be, I found myself trying to explain it in relation to the station or the river or other shops nearby but it was confusing.

“We should have a name for it, so I came up with ‘Southside Henley’. People don’t often think about the shops on this side of town and I spoke to other people who have businesses nearby and they said, ‘Let’s go for it.’

“It would be nice if, in a couple of years, people know exactly where Southside Henley is.”

The opening was attended by about 60 people, including customers and friends. Henley Mayor Sarah Miller cut the ribbon after giving a short speech.

Councillor Miller, who lives in Reading Road, said: “I want to congratulate Eva and Graham on their move to the new premises.

“For the past three years I’ve watched their business grow and help people get their memories back.

“I am sure that the business will continue to grow and as a resident of this part of town, I am pleased to see them based here, in an area that is now known as ‘Southside Henley’. I think the name is giving this side of town an identity — we have had many new shops opening, which is great to see, and it’s becoming a place in its own right, which is fabulous.

“Everyone has had a particularly rough 18 months and it is great to see new businesses opening and doing so well.”

The Mayor was gifted a print of a photo of her with her daughters, Vivien and Ruby.

The Henley Scan shop has a lounge area with sofas, an operational room — where “the magic happens” — and a post-scanning area.

Mrs Rickett said: “Since we ran a home business for so long, we wanted to recreate that homely feeling in the shop. What we do is very personal and we felt like we didn’t need a proper counter.

“It’s important that people feel they can sit down and talk to us because some of the projects we take on are quite big and more personal and we value the fact that we can talk about it with them.”

One of the shop walls is decorated with a wallpaper made of 105 black and white pictures of Mr and Mrs Rickett and members of five generations of their family.

She added: “I’ve always wanted a wallpaper like this and when we got the shop, I thought it would be perfect for it.

“Everyone who attended the opening has helped us in some way and they are all part of the Henley Scan story.

“Being an entrepreneur is not always easy but when you have people that help you like we had, it makes it less daunting.

“The support by the business community has been incredible and we are so grateful — they have shown us what it means to have a tribe.”

Mrs Rickett, who is originally from Sweden and has a degree in computer science, met her husband in 1985 in Linköping, where he was working as a software consultant.

They moved to the UK in 1987 and were married in the Swedish Church in London. They moved to Henley in 2015 and have three children.