Aerodrome couple say farewell as it closes

A COUPLE who have run an airfield near Woodcote for more than 30 years held a farewell event to thank their supporters.

Dennis and Julie Pearson founded Chiltern Park Aerodrome, off Icknield Road, in 1988.

But last year they were told to leave the site by farmer Guy Hildred, who owns the 75-hectare site. Their lease expires on September 24.

Mr Pearson, 64, said: “After 60 years of friendship with the landowner, it came as quite a shock.

“We were absolutely gutted because we could have made this 10 times what it is. It is our livelihood and it is our life.

“But we have to respect his decision that he no longer wants an airfield. Things are meant to be for a reason and we will move onwards and upwards.

“We are very much cup half full people. We have spent our lives being positive and we will carry on like that.”

The couple hope to find another suitable site in South Oxfordshire.

On Sunday, supporters came to watch aircraft taking off from the airfield for the last time.

They were also able to see a collection of gyrocopters, gliders and light aircraft, including an autogyro, which was used by James Ketchell in 2019 to circumnavigate the globe in 175 days, a Guinness World Record.

Many visitors were given rides in exchange for a contribution to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. There were about 50 different aircraft present and there would have been more if the weather had been better.

Mr Pearson said: “It just goes to show the support we’ve had and have still got and also the need for this type of activity in the area.

“We’ve had lots of local people who had never been up before and that’s what it’s all about. The local support had been phenomenal too. Mrs Pearson added: “People have come from all over the country.”

Mr and Mrs Pearson, who grew up in the area and were married at Checkendon in 1983, started the business after he tried his hand at flying a microlight in the Eighties.

Mr Pearson said: “The reason this air strip is here is because I used to live at the end of the runway.

“I would go to Popham Airfield every week for a lesson. My old instructor lived in Reading and said it would be great to have an airstrip nearer to us. At the time there was nothing around.

“I mentioned it to the landowner’s father who said, ‘Let’s see what we’ve got’. It enabled me to finish off doing my licence.

“Half of my life has been spent on this airfield. It’s just unfortunate how it has ended. When this goes it will go back to nothing again.”

During their time at the airfield, the couple have helped raise more than £1.5 million for more than 200 charities by hosting skydiving and wing walking challenges.

Chiltern Park Aerodrome is the only centre in southern England to offer all nine air sports recognised by Sport England.

It also serves as a training ground for the air ambulance, Thames Valley Police, RAF Benson and Goring fire station.

More than 300 residents supported a campaign to prevent it from relocating and it was recognised by South Oxfordshire District Council as an asset of community value. It is only the second airfield in Britain to achieve this honour and it means that if Mr Hildred was to put the land up for sale, he would have to wait six months for the community to put in a bid but wouldn’t be obliged to accept the offer.

Mrs Pearson said she was leaving with happy memories.

“All the charity work we’ve been able to do stands out for me,” she said.

“I’ve loved all of the fly-ins and meeting so many people we would never have met otherwise. I met Jude Law two years ago — I made him a cup of tea and I didn’t even know who he was at the time.”

In 2017, TV presenter Phillip Schofield did a wing walk at the airfield for This Morning and his mother Pat did one soon afterwards.

Mr Pearson recalled: “His mum found out and said, ‘How dare you do that before me?’ We took her out and did the loop the loop. That was her 80th birthday.”

He said going to work had never felt like a job.

“It’s my job, but it’s my hobby,” he said. “To smile every day you go to work and to want to go to work, not everybody gets to do that.”

Mr Hildred says the airfield had become too big and the noise from aircraft taking off and landing disturbed the neighbours.

The Pearsons have been offered a new site in South Oxfordshire, which they believe is suitable, but haven’t agreed anything yet as they would be required to apply for planning permission for a change of use.