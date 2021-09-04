Living Advent Calendar axed for second year due to covid

THE Henley Living Advent Calendar has been cancelled for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers made the decision due to the uncertainty over what restrictions may be in place this winter.

This would have been the 10th year of the event, which features 24 evenings of entertainment at indoor and outdoor venues across the town from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

Calendar chairman Richard Rodway, a partner with THP Solicitors, said: “We know the news will come as a massive disappointment for lots of people who regularly attend and enjoy the event.

“Indeed, we are as disappointed as anyone to have to make this decision and deliver the news, particularly when we are enjoying the green shoots of recovery and return to ‘normality’ locally with Henley Royal Regatta and the Rewind Festival and the forthcoming Henley Festival.

“For a number of reasons, we just don’t feel able to put on the event this year.

“There has to be a real risk of a spike in ill-health and a return of some restrictions as we enter winter.

“Only this morning I read about the forecast for the effectiveness of double jabs waning after about six months.

“Whichever way one looks at it, staging the event this year would represent a more stressful, problematic, risk-laden and greater undertaking for us than normal.

“Given the limited time we have to pull everything together and that we are all volunteering our time to put the event on alongside our work and businesses, as opposed to being a more commercial operation, we just don’t feel able to commit to it or enjoy staging the event this year.

“The hope and expectation has to be to get through a lockdown-free Christmas in 2021, which will provide the catalyst and inspiration to hit the ground running in the new year.

“Then we will be able to plan and look forward to the event in 2022 and to stage it in the way that we would want to.

“Hopefully, there will still be lots of festive things to do in and around Henley this Christmas and hopefully some of our habitual contributors and venues will be able to put on their own standalone events.

“We just can’t commit to taking responsibility for 24 consecutive daily ones.”

The calendar raises money for a different charity each night through bucket collections.

In 2019, the event raised £7,369, surpassing the previous record of £5,860 set in 2017. The beneficiaries included Nomad, Sue Ryder, Henley Music School and Headway Thames Valley.

After making its debut in Henley in 2011, the event has been replicated in towns and cities across the country.

Laura Reineke, founder of the Henley Music School, which provides some of the performers, said: “This news is really sad as we were hoping it was going to go back to normal this year.

“We had even scheduled it in our performance calendar. With all our new children who have joined us over the lockdowns and have started to play an instrument, it would have a great opportunity for them to perform in front of an audience.

“We may have to put our own concert on instead.”

Paul Barrett, who chairs South Oxfordshire Mencap and the trustees of the Chiltern Centre in Henley, said: “Both charities have benefitted in the past from the calendar and it is such a lovely introduction to Christmas.

“But I think with covid cases so dominant in the area at the moment and with all the uncertainties about what will happen in winter and the possibility of a flu epidemic, it is really understandable that the organisers have taken this decision.

“We look forward to the time it can return safely.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “I can understand why the living advent has been cancelled as we are still not fully out of this awful covid situation but I was still very sad to hear the news.

“It is not only fun for the retailers, the shops and performers but it also benefits the charities and gets everyone in the mood for Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the Henley Christmas Festival and the Santa Fun Run will return this year.

The festival will take place on Friday, November 26 but may have to be scaled back and the run will be held on December 12. More details of both events will be announced later.

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk