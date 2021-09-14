Henley Farm and Country Show returns after year off

THOUSANDS of spectators headed to Greenlands Farm showground off Marlow Road on Saturday for the Henley Farm and Country Show.

The 129th annual event, which returned after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, saw trophies presented for livestock in a range of classes, including cattle, sheep and poultry.

Formerly known as the Henley Show, the Henley & District Agricultural Association which organises the show, changed its name in 2019 to promote the agricultural aspect and attract younger audiences.

Many of the exhibits were displayed in the open air rather than under large marquees to reduce the risk of covid spreading. Retailers were also asked to bring their own gazebos.

Differently from previous editions of the show, there wasn’t a formal produce section because growers now don’t have enough notice to prepare their entries.

Show manager Jo Taylor was celebrating her 11th show and she said it was “fantastic” to see it running again.

She added: “We’ve seen lots of happy faces – the new format of the show seems to be working really well and we have received great comments from our members but also from the public, everyone seemed to have really enjoyed it.

“The weather was perfect and seeing the smiley and happy visitors, everyone having fun after the horrible 18 months we have been through, has been the highlight for me this year.”

Richard Ovey, of Badgemore, founded the association and the show's roots can be traced back to 1891.

