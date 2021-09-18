Belated ‘Thank you NHS’ day benefits good causes

FIFTY people attended a celebration in Sonning Common to say thank-you to the National Health Service.

The event was meant to be held on July 4, the national thank-you day to honour the work of NHS staff, key workers and others for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it was postponed as the covid restrictions had not been fully lifted at that stage.

The celebration finally took place at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road on Saturday.

It was paid for by the Chiltern Edge Community Association and the Co-op store in Wood Lane provided £50 worth of food and drink.

Guests enjoyed cakes, snacks and drinks at the tables inside or sat outside in the sunshine and chatted.

There were games for children and a display of artworks thanking the NHS by teenagers who attend Sonning Common Youth Club. Guests were able to add their personal thank-you notes to the NHS on a special board. One message said: “Thank you for saving my husband’s life.”

Another read: “Thank you isn’t enough for saving lives everyday and the comfort, safety and knowledge you bring with you is fantastic.”

Woodturner Peter Rickards, of Green Lane, was selling his own handmade egg cups, light pulls and storage jars.

Raffle tickets were being sold in aid of the Sonning Common Community First Responders and raised a total of £297.88.

First responder Chris Brook gave a talk at the event focusing on the work of the volunteers.

Sue Nickson, one of the event organisers, said: “It was an informative talk about the work of these amazing volunteers who are highly trained to respond to life-threatening emergencies in our area. As they are local, they can often get to a patient in an emergency quicker than an ambulance and administer vital life-saving care to the patient before ambulance personnel arrive to take over.

“Chris demonstrated the use of the inflatable lifting cushion that is used to safely get a patient lying on the floor into a sitting position”.

A total of £88.18 was also raised for South Central Ambulance Service and £175 for the Springwater Church food bank.

Mrs Nickson, from Peppard Common, said: “The event was organised primarily to give local people the opportunity to show their appreciation for the NHS.

“It was also so they could enjoy themselves but due to the generosity of the people who came we raised a lot of money for local organisations.

“We had both food and money left over which has been donated to our local food bank, which is run by the Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, and operated from a room at Christ the King Church.”