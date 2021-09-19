Children’s entertainer gives his final performance after four decades

A CHILDREN’S entertainer performed his last show after four decades at Woodcote fete on Saturday.

Jester Giggles, real name Terry Sopp, 60, packed the village hall for the occasion.

Children were transfixed, laughing and screaming as he performed his routine featuring his puppet dog Oscar.

He also spent the afternoon making balloon animals next to his red campervan.

Mr Sopp began entertaining after moving to Woodcote in 1982.

He had been working in a factory but suffered kidney failure and was on a dialysis machine for five hours a week for 24 years until he had a transplant from his brother in 2006. After his diagnosis, Mr Sopp felt he couldn’t mentally and physically continue to work

40-hour weeks on his feet so he quit and spent his time doing odd jobs.

He decided to become a performer after seeing an entertainer at a children’s nursery in Reading.

Mr Sopp said: “He was an old boy, about 80, with big shoes. And for the next hour I was spellbound.

“So I went to the library and started learning how to juggle and how to do magic — there was no internet then.

“I practised on my friends’ children and got more and more confident and thought I’d see if I could make a living out of it.” His main income over the years has been from children’s birthday parties and other events.

Mr Sopp decided to retire due to his age.

He said: “I’m coming up to 61 and I’m not as agile as I was and struggle with my mobility. It’s time to hang up my magic wand. It needs a younger man.

“I feel great because I know I’ve made a difference to some kids. When they come in and they’re really shy but before long they’re wanting to come up to the front and help me, it’s amazing.”

Mr Sopp recently moved to Caversham and now plans to go travelling in his campervan with his partner Jill, starting in Scotland.