Businesses to show their green credentials at eco-fair

AN eco business fair will be held at Henley town hall as part of Great Big Green Week.

More than 30 businesses will be taking party in the event on Wednesday from 10am to 3pm.

They will showcase examples of green business practices, such as sustainable printing, green investments, electric bikes and mopeds, energy efficient house building, reusing waste rather than recycling, sustainable hemp and plastic-free products and renewable energy. There will also be 10 speakers, including Stephen Wheeler, managing director of Naked Planet, who will discuss the impact of the Government’s plans to ban single use plastics, and Ian Pritchett, of GreenCore Construction, who will talk about zero carbon homes.

The event is organised by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils’ business support team in partnership with Henley Town Council, Oxfordshire Greentech and Naked Planet.

Entry is free. For more information, visit www.svbs.co.uk/

henley-eco-business-fair