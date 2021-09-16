It’s Madness as festival finally returns

HENLEY Festival is back with a bang. It opened yesterday night as nearly 6,000 people watched Madness perform on the “floating” stage.

The group, who last appeared at the black-tie event in 2013, opened the show with One Step Beyond and performed hits such as House of Fun, Our House, It Must Be Love and Driving in My Car.

Frontman Graham “Suggs” McPherson told the crowd: “It’s so lovely to be here, to be doing something after one year and a half.”

Spectators danced and cheered as the show went on and people gathered to hear the performance from outside the main grandstand.

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley was also enjoying the concert from the front row.

The festival returned after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic and was put back from July this year due to the delay in lifting the covid restrictions.

Earlier in the evening, festival-goers strolled alongside the Thames, taking in the entertainment and art and sculptures on display. Many had picnics in the car park or visited the on-site restaurants.

James Blunt will headline tonight, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be the main act tomorrow night. There will also be a disco-themed evening on Saturday, featuring Kathy Sledge from Sister Sledge.

For full coverage of the festival, see next week's Henley Standard.