Just 200 sign up for 36th half marathon

ORGANISERS of the Henley half marathon are making strides towards becoming plastic-free.

Members of Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge have committed to using compostable paper cups at water stations instead of plastic bottles.

Their efforts to be more environmentally friendly began two years ago and they previously did away with plastic goody bags for the competititors.

This year’s event, the 36th, will be held on Sunday, October 10 and also features the Henley Standard 10km.

The races will start and finish at Borlase Field, next to Henley Rugby Club.

The main race follows a route over Henley Bridge, along Remenham Lane to the Flower Pot pub at Aston, back along the towpath and over the bridge.

The runners then go along Marlow Road, up Icehouse Lane to Fawley, down Fawley Hill and then back to the start via Fair Mile.

The 10km course follows the second section of the course from Marlow Road.

During the race sections of Marlow Road and Bell Street, New Street and River Side and the road leaving the town over the Henley Bridge will be closed to traffic.

Rotarian Peter Wilkinson said 225 people had entered the half marathon and 104 had signed up for the 10km.

He said: “We are very pleased that it is back. We are a bit down on entries from 2019 but there is a bit more competition this year with other events and we hope more will sign up in the coming weeks.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel it last year but we decided to be brave and just go for it and I maintain that the half marathon route is the best one going.

“We have the famous challenging hill up Icehouse Lane, a route through beech woods, almost two miles along the River Thames and you get to go twice over the iconic Henley Bridge.

“It’s much more varied terrain and outlook than doing laps of a stadium.”

The money raised by the event goes to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and other charities.

Previous beneficiaries include Sue Ryder and the Chiltern Centre in Henley for disabled young people.

The cost of entry is £35 for the main race and £30 for the 10km. All the runners are chip-timed and all finishers receive a medal.

Online entries are available until September 30 but places will be available on the day. Competitors can register from 8.30am with the races starting at about 9.30am.

To enter, visit henleyhalf

marathon.org/register-26.html