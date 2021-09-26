School raises £2,500 by people picking sunflowers

ABOUT £2,500 was raised for Ewelme Primary School by people picking sunflowers.

More than 100 people visited Manor Farm in Cuxham over three weekends to pick sunflowers.

Pen Nixey, who owns the farm, said: “A lot of charities lost out on fundraising this year and we wanted to support the school as our children attend it.

“It was something covid-friendly and joyous at the same time and we had a steady stream of people coming. It was a lovely event and not only raised money for the school but also made people happy. There was a good vibe — with sunflowers you can’t help but smile.”

The money raised will be used to buy iPads for the school.

Debbie Farrell, who chairs the Friends of Ewelme School, said she was overwhelmed by the support. She said: “We had to add another date as we had so many people asking if they could come back and pick more flowers.

“Our school is tiny and we don’t get that much funding to buy extra equipment that we need and with events like this we can afford to buy e-tablets for a whole class.”