Shops not required to be open late for Christmas festival

SHOPS in Henley will not be asked to open late for this year’s Christmas Festival.

The town council, which organises the event, will encourage them to take part in the festivities by offering refreshments instead.

In previous years, traders have been asked to stay open for the evening to encourage people to shop locally at Christmas.

But a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee on Friday heard that having the festival and a shopping event running at the same time was “confusing”.

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence menswear in Duke Street, said the late-night shopping event had achieved only limited success because not all the stores took part.

He said: “I say this every year — let’s not confuse late-night shopping with the Christmas Festival. An organised late-night shopping event has not been successful.

“With the independents, the owners want to get home and with the multiples, they won’t pay their employees to keep their shops open.

“The Christmas Festival is a different kettle of fish. Businesses should be encouraged to take part in the festival, to be part of the town’s festivities and to say thank you to their customers. If they want to concentrate on sales, that’s up to them.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “We are not focusing on late-night shopping but if businesses want to stay open with mulled wine and mince pies and take part in the festival, then that’s great. We need to make sure that what we do we get right.”

The meeting heard that the festival attractions should be spread out to encourage people to visit different parts of the town centre.

Mr Morris said: “It is so important that we get stalls that are spread out along the key roads.

“We need to have sufficient stalls to spread across Duke Street, Bell Street and Hart Street. If you don’t have the stalls down the streets, you are not going to get people milling throughout the town.”

Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley, said: “Instead of having them all crammed in Market Place, which does create pinch-points, it would be good to shift that element into Hart Street but also keep stalls and activities of interest in Bell Street and Duke Street. Everybody needs a reason to go down there and have a look and buy something.

“That is then freeing up the space in Market Place to allow for hospitality.

“Particularly this year, the aim should be to try to increase the footprint so we don’t have too many crowded areas and have new places to go with items of interest spread throughout the town as much as possible.”

Nicci Taylor, the committee’s administrator, said that a stall couldn’t be put in front of a shop that was opening.

She also said that Bell Street and Duke Street were narrow and one side needed to be kept clear for the emergency services, adding: “It may look like we aren’t putting something there, but we can’t.”

She also said that if Market Place was kept clear to allow for hospitality and then the weather was bad, people wouldn’t want to sit outside and so it would be empty.

Mr Morris responded: “We want people to mingle. I don’t understand where this logic is coming from.”

Ms Ratcliffe said: “The reason we are putting these suggestions forward is because I have done these events before. It is not just pulling things out of the air. I just want to try to improve things.”

Councillor Miller said most people who attended the festival were either families with children or those who just wanted to soak up the atmosphere.

“It is totally weather dependent,” she said. “Whether the stalls go out or not, I don’t want an empty market place. I know we have got the tree but why can’t we have some characters or fluorescent jugglers to brighten up that area?”

She said she wanted to reduce the size of the fairground attractions and have more small outlets offering Christmas activities.

Cllr Miller suggested having Father Christmas “lit up like a Christmas tree” on a boat coming down the Thames, pulling into Red Lion Lawn where children could wait to see him.

“Something a bit different, with music, involving the Thames,” she said.

Jim Sneddon, of the Henley Boating Company, replied: “I would absolutely love to do that but the only thing is it is river condition dependent. If you have a fast-flowing stream you will see Santa screaming past.”

Cllr Miller suggested having carol singing on the terrace but Mr Morris said this could be dangerous.