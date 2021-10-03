Gardening Buddies meet for first time since pandemic

A GROUP of volunteers who carry out horticultural work in Henley have met up again for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Gardening Buddies, which was started in 2013 to assist the Henley in Bloom committee, was put on hold due to the covid safety restrictions.

But on Wednesday last week five members met up again at Holy Trinity Church to catch up with each other and enjoy some tea and cake.

The women also helped the Greener Henley Wildlife Group clean up the graveyard in Church Street by raking up the grass and pruning the hedgerow. Di Rooks, who has been a member of the group for about five years, said she had missed it and it was exciting to return.

She said the Buddies had seen various places where their maintenance work was needed, including the Tesco roundabout and the Mill Lane car park and the circular flower beds in Mill Meadows.

June Romans, who has also been with the group for about five years, said: “We’re all very sociable and people need that right now and we’ve all got an interest in gardening. It’s also good for exercise.

“I’ve been working in my garden in the meantime. We didn’t want to do gardening projects on our own during lockdown as you never know if someone would report you for vandalism.”

Catherine Notaras, who organised the reunion and is a member of Henley in Bloom, said: “We contribute to the beauty of Henley, which lifts visitors’ spirits so they go away with the impression of what a beautiful place it is to be.”

The group is now looking for a new leader after Elizabeth Hodgkin, a former mayor who lives in Nicholas Road, stepped down.

They are also looking for a volunteer to help set up a Facebook page for the group.

If you can help, email Ms Notaras at catnotaras@gmail.com