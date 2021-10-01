Friday, 01 October 2021

Council leader to resign

SUE COOPER is to step down as leader of South Oxfordshire District Council.

She will formally leave the role she has held since May 2019 at its meeting next Thursday.

Mrs Cooper, who lives in Benson Road, Ewelme, has served as a district councillor for more than 23 years.

She said: “I have thought long and hard about my decision and I believe that now is the time for a new leader to drive forward delivery for our residents.

“It has been my pleasure to lead a diverse team of committed members and officers and I look forward to supporting my successor as leader and will serve them in any capacity requested of me, as we continue to do the very best we can for the communities we serve here in South Oxfordshire.”

Nominations for a new leader will be put forward at the council meeting and then it is up to the councillors to decide. The nominee with the most councillor votes will be elected as leader.

