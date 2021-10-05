Olympian in virtual visit to new gym while isolating

LINFORD CHRISTIE made a virtual appearance at a Henley gym’s open day.

The Olympic champion was due to attend the event at Fitness Space in person but was forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for covid-19.

Christie, who won the 100m in Barcelona in 1992, was keen not to disappoint the people looking forward to meeting him at the gym in Centenary Business Park, off Station Road.

Gym owner Joanne John, who is a friend, came up with the idea of holding a virtual question and answer session via Zoom using a projector.

She said: “Linford really wanted to be there and I had to think of a way to get him there.

“He had come into contact with someone who had covid and was really upset because he was looking forward to supporting me.

“Luckily, one of our members had a projector in their car, so we could project it on to the wall in one of our studios.

“People asked him about gardening because he is a keen gardener. Someone else asked about how they could run faster. It lasted about 45 minutes and the only reason it ended was because the battery on the laptop ran out.”

Miss John lives in London with her partner Dermot Gallgher, who is lead personal trainer at the gym, and their two children.

She was a member of the British bobsleigh team in 2007 when Christie was her sprint coach and they have remained friends ever since.

She said: “He is just a really nice person and is so supportive. He gives great advice and he is really inspiring.”

Christie said: “It was great to support Joanne at her gym. It was such a shame that I could not make the event. I was looking forward to getting involved and meeting some of the members.

“The alternative worked well and it was great to answer some of the questions and talk to some of the children.

“I wish Joanne and Dermot, the team and all the members the best of success at the gym and hope everyone reaches their goals and has fun making memories in such a great gym. I have visited it many times and it is a beautiful, clean space to train.

“I look forward to my next visit and hopefully meeting some of the lovely people that I met online at the community event.”

Miss John had planned to hold the open day after she launched the business in February last year but was thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “We really wanted to get the community down because our members genuinely enjoy each other’s company and socialising.”

The event featured free fitness classes as well as a bouncy castle and foam firing range for children.

A raffle, which included prizes from the Henley Larder and Eight Ray Music, raised £250 for Sue Ryder.

Miss John said: “It was definitely worth the wait. Our members were all talking about it on the Monday afterwards. We would like to do an annual end-of-summer event for the community.”