Artist cuts property price by £1.5m

A HENLEY artist who is selling his town centre home has slashed the price by £1.5 million.

Clive Hemsley and his wife Inez, who bought Longlands House in Hart Street for £1.1 million in 2001, are downsizing.

The Grade II* listed, three-storey property is the only Georgian townhouse in Henley that hasn’t been converted into flats.

It was Brakspear’s office when Mr Hemsley bought it in 2001 for his advertising agency.

Ten years later, he decided to restore it to its former glory as a private family home.

Longlands was on the market with estate agent Hamptons, of Hart Street, for £6.25 million in January but is now being sold by Fine & Country, of Newtown Road, for £4.75million.

Mr Hemsley, 70, said he had struggled to sell the property, explaining that he had some interest from Dubai but agents were unable to come and view the house because of the covid travel restrictions.

The house is next door to St Mary’s Church, which is Grade II listed, while the Grade I listed Chantry House and Henley Bridge are nearby.

The house has six bedrooms on the upper two floors and a reception hall, drawing room, study, dining room and kitchen with breakfast room on the ground floor. The dining room has the remains of an original John Adams fireplace, over which Mr Hemsley has installed an Italian Rococo fireplace.

All the bedrooms have ensuites and there are also kitchen utilities upstairs, hidden in cupboards.

An upstairs office has a spiral staircase up to a room that Mr Hemsley uses as his art studio.

There are some smaller outbuildings and parking for up to nine vehicles behind a gated carriage arch. The total floorspace is about 5,634 sq ft.

There is a lower ground floor with a wine cellar and a cinema room with a bar and jukebox which has a secret passage leading to the east chapel of the church.

The house has an open rooftop terrace with a garden area and amazing views of Henley.

The sale includes the two-bedroom Longlands Cottage to the rear, a former 15th century stable block which Mr Hemsley has converted in contemporary style. This is currently occupied by his son and his family.

The original property was built in the 15th century for John Longland, Bishop of Lincoln, who was Henry VIII’s confessor. The walled medieval gardens from this property remain.

The house was rebuilt in 1768 and this is what stands today. At the front of the property, the year “1768” has been carved into the bricks by the builders.

Mr Hemsley said: “It’s a great house for anyone who wants to live right in the centre of town.

“It could be good for older people but I think it would be perfect for a family wanting to be close to Henley’s schools.

“It’s unique in being the only Georgian townhouse in Henley that hasn’t been converted into flats.”

Mr Hemsley said he was selling up to spend more time at his other property in Lyme Regis.

“We spend over half our time in Dorset now,” he said. “It’s nice to be there with the sea air and we want to spend more time there.

“We’ve moved on in life and this house is too big for two people and a dog. It needs a big family with young kids.”

The couple plan to maintain their link with Henley by buying a smaller town centre property.

Mr Hemsley earned his fortune running two advertising agencies and also enjoyed a stint as an inventor before returning to art, his first love, in 2015.

He is best known for his portraits of dogs, of which he has completed almost 1,200, including many for friends or in aid of good causes.

He grew up in Somerset and joined an advertising agency as a junior paste-up artist before crossing to the sales side of the business.

He met his wife in the Seventies and they moved to Rotherfield Greys in 1984 before having their children, Nick and Claire. Mr Hemsley set up Newstech, a PR and advertising agency, in Bell Street, Henley, in 1979. He sold it to found another agency, Billings, in which he sold his share in 2013.

In recent years he has been involved in a number of planning disputes with South Oxfordshire District Council.

In 2017, he installed a 26ft “living wall” of plants on the eastern wall of Longlands House without permission. It contains species that absorb air pollution from traffic and is in the shape of one of his dog portraits. He was awarded retrospective planning permission the following year.

In the same year, he attached two strings of LED lights to each face of Henley Bridge without permission. A petition to keep them attracted more than 2,500 signatures but he removed them this summer after his retrospective application was turned down.

In June last year, an enforcement investigation was launched into an art studio which he built unlawfully at Greys Meadow in Rotherfield Greys.

He had consent for a small, private facility but built something much bigger, which opponents claimed had an “urbanising” effect on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A retrospective application was rejected in August but Mr Hemsley has appealed.

He says the three-storey building is only marginally bigger than the one that was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.