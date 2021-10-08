Children perform for care home residents on Global Be Well Day

PUPILS performed for residents of a care home to mark Global Be Well Day.

The five- and six-year-olds from St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, performed two songs for the elderly at Henley Manor in Mill Lane on Thursday last week.

They also took part in a litter-pick on Mill Meadows and made donations to the Henley food bank at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

Global Be Well Day is a worldwide initiative which encourages schools to take part in wellbeing activities and was started by Cognita, a global independent schools group in 2019.

At Henley Manor, the children stood outside the sliding glass doors at the back of the home due to the covid-19 safety restrictions while the residents sat at tables inside watching and listening.

They performed acoustic versions of two songs after a technical issue with a speaker.

These were New Day Blues by Rev Brown and Twinkle Little Star, during which they encouraged the residents to join in by making star signs.

Alejandra Forcada-Dominquez then read aloud a poem in both Spanish and English before performing a song on her violin.

Afterwards, the residents applauded and took pictures of the children who presented them with handmade cards.

Louise Light, lifestyles manager at the home, said: “The residents’ faces lit up and they were laughing when the children were performing. It was very good for their wellbeing.” Headteacher Rob Harmer said: “The pupils definitely enjoyed it. I think just coming down and seeing people similar to their parents and grandparents was important.

“If we can bring a little bit more to their day by singing a song, that makes us feel better as well.”

The children will give another performance before Christmas of some festive tunes.