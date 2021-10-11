Hundreds turn out for half marathon

ALMOST 400 people took part in this year’s Henley half marathon and accompanying 10km race.

The two events returned yesterday (Sunday) after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the dry weather, the number of participants was down on the 600 people who took part in the two races in 2018, when the overall number was down on 2018.

Only 262 completed the main race and 125 took part in the accompanying Henley Standard 10km race.

Mark Harling, president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which organises the event, said: “There has been a huge amount of work involved to organise this event and for a smaller number of people than in previous years – but it is good to see the runners back on the course and enjoying the race, there have been some good times from the fastest men and women.

“The weather has been really good so we couldn’t have asked for anything better. We already look forward to hosting the event next year.”

