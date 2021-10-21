Homes plan for golf club back on the table

FRESH plans to build homes on the former site of Reading Golf Club have been revealed.

Reading Borough Council unanimously refused an application by the club to introduce 257 “family and affordable homes” on the land off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green in July.

This came after earlier plans by the club, which were submitted in partnership with Fairfax, were withdrawn after receiving a record number of complaints.

This record was then broken by the second application, which prompted more than 3,000 objections.

A fresh bid has been unveiled for up to 223 homes and an online consultation will run until November 1. Fairfax is seeking views from residents before an application is sent to the borough council, which is the planning authority.

The last proposal was refused after councillors said the loss of green space would be a “tragedy” and that air pollution and congestion levels would be made worse by the development.

The new plans would include 67 affordable homes, areas of public green space, a cycle network and pedestrian routes.

Other changes include the removal of a medical centre, which formed part of the first two bids. There would be more green space and more trees planted too.

Reading Golf Club, which merged with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham in April, with the new club called The Caversham.

Both clubs were losing significant sums of money due to declining membership and 83 per cent of Reading members supported the merger.

A spokesman for Reading Golf Club said: “The revised plan has taken on board previous comments regarding the application.

“One thing that has been overwhelmingly clear over the last few months from public comment is that there is demand for new market and affordable homes with gardens in this area and this proposed development certainly delivers that.”

A spokesman for Fairfax added: “Fairfax has taken time to review the feedback provided in relation to our previous application for this site. As a result, we are now bringing forward significantly amended plans that respond, where appropriate, to the comments received.

“Recognising the significant shortage of homes in the area, Fairfax wishes to seek the views of local residents on our revised proposals, prior to the submission of a planning application to Reading Borough Council.

“A significant portion of the former Reading Golf Club benefits from an allocation for around 130 dwellings within the borough council’s adopted local plan.

“As this area has already been deemed suitable for residential development, and given the significant need for new homes, Fairfax believe that development of the broader disused golf club represents an ideal and deliverable opportunity for the borough.

“Fairfax’s draft proposals will deliver a sustainable development that will not only contribute towards the housing needs of the Reading Borough and improve housing choices for local people, but will also deliver extensive areas of green publicly accessible open space.

“The site benefits from a range of shops, services, and amenities within a short walk, including two convenience stores, a post office, a doctors’ surgery, church, nursery, primary school, allotments, and the Emmer Green playing fields.

“Residents on this site would also benefit from excellent transport connectivity. By road, Kidmore End Road provides easy access to Reading town centre. By rail, Reading Station offers commuter access to a wider range of employment prospects.”

Campaign group Keep Emmer Green has put forward an alternative proposal for the site.

It has suggested turning it into an arboretum with a a café, outdoor theatre and playground.

The golf club said this was a case of campaigners trying to “muddy the waters” but Keep Emmer Green says Grove Arboretum would be a “more fitting legacy” for the site.

Among the opponents to the golf club’s plans was Matt Rodda, the MP for Reading East.

He said it would lead to more congestion, put pressure on local services and spoil a greenfield site.

For more information, visit rgcdevelopment.consultationonline.co.uk

You can also email your comments to feedback@consultation-online.co.uk