New town centre manager appointed

A NEW town centre manager has been appointed.

Craig Buckby will start work on Monday and says he is “excited”.

He will be responsible for supporting and enhancing the town centre and economy by ensuring it is a vibrant place for businesses, residents and visitors.

Mr Buckby has previously served as chief executive of the Slough Town Centre Business Improvement District.

He has also acted as a consultant for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Business Improvement Districts.

Mr Buckby, who has experience in managing corporate, commercial and community projects, said: “Henley is a town centre manager’s dream. It is bustling and full of innovative and hard-working people. The place has drive and entrepreneurship in spades.

“I have dedicated my career to the development and improvement of town centres. It’s my passion. My approach is inclusive, and I look forward to meeting residents and businesses – I am excited about what we can achieve together.”

Mr Buckby replaces Helen Barnett, who resigned from the position in June after nearly five years.

The town council advertised for a replacement but ended up extending the deadline in a bid to attract more suitable candidates.