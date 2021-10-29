GPs to halt jabs and return to normal service

SURGERIES in the Henley area are to withdraw from the coronavirus vaccination programme.

This comes as the number of cases in South Oxfordshire went from 673 to 1,019 over the past week, an increase of 51 per cent.

The infection rate is now 708.7 per 100,000 of the population. The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test went up by one to 174.

The Bell and Hart surgeries in Henley, Nettlebed Surgery and Sonning Common Health Centre, which are part of a primary care network called the Henley Sonnet, will no longer be part of the vaccination programme from the end of November, by which time more than 45,000 jabs will have been given.

Each practice will continue to provide clinics until then and then patients who have not received a first, second or booster vaccinations will be able to book an appointment at one of the vaccination hubs by calling 119 or booking online.

The surgeries have decided now is the right time to focus on core primary care services.

Sarah Moberley, practice manager at the Hart Surgery off York Road, said: “The workload in primary care is at unprecedented and unsustainable levels.

“All GPs are regularly working 14, sometimes 15, hours a day. Many are also working at weekends to deliver primary care with the additional responsibility of the vaccine programme.

“Delivering the vaccine for thousands of patients requires many hours of behind-the-scenes work and our practice managers and staff working in excess of their normal working hours.

“Our staff, volunteers, our doctors and nurses are tired and becoming burned out by the extreme long hours and we recognise we need to stop for our own wellbeing and focus on primary care and spend time with our families who have been rather neglected for the past 47 weeks.

“It has been a challenging year for all to deliver the covid-19 vaccination programme in tandem with the operations of the practice but this could not have been achieved without the brilliant effort of all our staff and a long list of volunteers and supporters of all four practices. We feel that after a year, now is the right time to step back and provide a stronger focus on our patients as we enter the winter period.

“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved. It has demonstrated what a great community we have in Henley and the surrounding villages.”

In the last week, covid cases increased from 58 to 95 in Henley, from 29 to 51 in Sonning Common and Kidmore End and from 15 to 45 in Nettlebed and

Watlington.

Numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 65; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 140; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 43; Emmer Green 51; Caversham Heights 86; Lower Caversham 18; Wargrave and Twyford East 46; and Sonning and Woodley North 44.

Vaccinations continue to be administered at GP surgeries and in schools to children aged 12 and over.

At Gillotts School in Henley, 70 per cent of eligible students have consented to the vaccination, while parents are being offered slots at mass vaccination hubs.

The Hart Surgery has given two doses to 86 per cent of its patients, which is above the national average.