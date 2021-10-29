Design of new council headquarters unveiled

THE design of South Oxfordshire District Council’s new headquarters has been unveiled.

The council’s old offices in Crowmarsh Gifford were destroyed by an arson attack in 2015.

It intended to move back to this site after an £18 million rebuild but, following the coronavirus pandemic, it will now share a site at Didcot Gateway with neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council.

The councils already share a temporary site at Milton Park, near Didcot, and say the move will be more

economically and environmentally sustainable.

The new building will be located opposite the station in Didcot with a design influenced by the town’s industrial and railway heritage. It will have solar panels on the roof and potentially on a covered visitor parking area as well.

The council will apply for planning permission and hopes to move in in early 2023.

Councillor Andrea Powell, cabinet member for the project, said: “The new building will help us make significant strides to becoming carbon neutral and the long-term rental income from the commercial offices will also help us put the council on a strong financial footing in a time where ongoing finances for councils are filled with uncertainty.

“We’re very excited to be able to celebrate Didcot’s railway heritage.”