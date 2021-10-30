Man’s 1,352lb pumpkin is second biggest in UK

A MAN from Watlington has grown the second biggest pumpkin in the country this year.

Gerald Short took the honour at the Southampton Pumpkin Festival with a specimen weighing 1,351.9lb compared with the winner, which weighed 1,490.5lb.

However, Mr Short failed to beat his personal best of last year when he grew a pumpkin weighing 1,558lb — the third heaviest ever grown in the UK — or his entry at the 2019 festival, which tipped the scales at 1,354lb.

He said: “It’s a little bit frustrating because I have been growing giant pumpkins for quite some time now and I put a lot of work into it.

“There’s always next year and maybe we will finally make it to the top.”

He used a loader to lift the pumpkin on to the back of a van to be transported to Southampton.

It was accompanied by one weighing 279lb, which was grown by his son Oliver, 14.

Mr Short lives in St Leonard’s Close with his partner Nicola Schafer, Oliver and their 12-year-old daughter Eleanor.

He has been growing giant pumpkins at the allotments off Love Lane for about seven years. He orders the seed from America and plants it in April. A fully grown plant takes up about 500sq ft.

Mr Short said: “The seed I used last year was very good, which is part of the reason why it grew to that size. This year’s seed was not as good and we didn’t have as much sun so that is another reason why it didn’t grow as big as in previous years.

“To grow a plant that size, you need to give it the right amount of fertiliser at the right time as well as pruning it so that it grows exactly as you want it to. If you just left it to grow freely, it would be a mess.

“It’s the same with every plant but on a larger scale here as you are trying to grow something to its full potential. It’s also about giving it the right amount of water at the right time — you have to constantly look at the plant and decide what it needs.

“You also want to keep the plant nice and warm — I used polytunnels and a duvet — but you don’t want it to be too warm either. It’s a constant search for the ideal environment for it to grow and you need to monitor it constantly.

“It’s all about the amount of effort that you put in. A huge amount of time is spent reading science papers and researching and choosing the right fertiliser. It’s a never-ending learning process.

“A plant like that takes a lot of work. I would go to the allotment twice a day for an hour to take care of it. It grows from nothing to a massive pumpkin in a couple of months and takes up a whole plot. Most people don’t have that amount of space or time, which is why so few do it. It’s quite popular on the continent, for example in Germany and Italy, and it is getting more attention in the UK now.”

He was introduced to the hobby by his father-in-law Ron Schafer.

Mr Short said: “He took me to the show and I remember seeing the giant pumpkins and thinking, ‘Why would you spend so much time and effort doing something like this, you must be crazy’. But when I left, something must have stuck with me.

“I’ve got the biggest plot at the allotments but I’ve outgrown my space so I’m looking to buy some land. I know that I have it in me to break the world record — I have the time and the knowledge, I’m just lacking the space.”

Mr Short said he was proud of Oliver, who attends Icknield Community College in Watlington and grew a 448lb pumpkin last year.

“I think this will be his last year growing one because his GCSEs are the priority,” he said.

The two pumpkins are now on display at the Red Lion farm shop in Britwell Salome.

Ms Schafer said: “It was kind of my fault he got into the hobby in the first place as my dad was really into it but now it’s completely his thing and he’s so good at it.”