Memorial for crash victim to be unveiled

A PLAQUE honouring a man who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash will be unveiled in Henley on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Kam Hulait, of Greys Road, Henley, was found dead in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, on July 11.

Police believe he had been walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver left without stopping.

Mr Hulait would often sit and drink beer and cider or smoke cigarettes on the wall in front of the “top shops” at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way.

In August, his family asked the landlord if he would consider allowing a plaque to be set into the wall but he declined.

Now the plaque will be placed on a flower planter in front of the shops on Sunday, November 14. The planter is owned by the town council.

Mr Hulait’s younger brother Jazz said: “We are getting everything set up to put the plaque up on the day of his birthday, which is really special for us.”

Mr Hulait’s family and friends had set up a small memorial at the scene of the crash, including a wooden cross with handwritten messages by well-wishers, flowers and candles but it was removed last week.

Jazz Hulait said: “We were disgusted and upset. The memorial was put up by Kam’s friends and my family and I went every week to pay our respects and to be with him. When I last went, I saw it had been removed but we don’t know by whom and for what reason.

“It was a tribute which was put up by the community that loved him and it’s shocking that someone would think to take it away. Even the flowers and the candles were gone.”

The family is planning to replace the memorial.

Mr Hulait had lived in Henley with his parents Paramdip and Balbir since the mid-Nineties, when the family moved from Burnham.

The Hulaits ran Centra Food at the top shops, which is now the One-Stop grocery store, and a greengrocer’s at what is now Herbies Pizza.

Mr Hulait worked at both shops for a time and later did odd jobs as a painter and decorator as well as working as a security guard at Invesco.

Police arrested a 65-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Henley, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have since been released.