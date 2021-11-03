Budget was give and take, say pubs and breweries

BUSINESSES in the Henley area have mixed feelings about tax changes made in last week’s Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced changes that will affect pubs, breweries, distilleries and hospitality firms.

A new tax system will be brought in in 2023 that will mean drinks with a higher alcohol content will cost more and weaker drinks will cost less.

The tax levied on draught beer and cider will be reduced by five per cent while hospitality businesses will be given a 50 per cent discount on business rates paid in the year beginning on April 1.

Mr Sunak called this “the biggest cut to beer duty for 50 years”.

But he also announced that the National Living Wage, which is the minimum amount that can be paid to those aged 23 and over, would rise by 6.6 per cent from £8.91 an hour to £9.50.

This will increase the payrolls of businesses such as pubs, which employ a lot of casual staff at certain times of the year.

Mr Sunak also didn’t mention VAT, which is currently 12 per cent for hospitality businesses but due to go back up to 20 per cent in March.

Tom Davies, chief executive of Henley pub company Brakspear said the reality of the changes didn’t match the “fanfare”.

He said: “I feel they’re tinkering around the edges. I’m glad they’re engaging with alcohol duties but it’s a cost neutral thing at the moment — taxation on beer is not really going to change.

“There doesn’t seem to be the will to spend money on reducing the overall tax burden on pubs.

“The ‘draught relief’ will only reduce the price of a pint by 3p, which doesn’t touch the sides when you consider the massive amount beer is taxed by.

“But I’m glad they’re finally recognising there needs to be a different duty rate for beer in pubs and beer in supermarkets.

“Hopefully, it’s something they’ll build on over the next few years.”

Mr Davies said the business rates relief was great for licensees but added: “The system is broken and this is just a short-term solution.

“I’m concerned the Chancellor seems to be moving away from the idea of a formal review as he didn’t mention that.

“The increase in the living wage will have a big impact on pubs and needs to be paid for somehow. For Brakspear and a lot of our businesses, a lot of our staff are paid the National Living Wage.

“That going up by 50p an hour has an effect of about £35,000 a year in cost increases and we can’t just absorb it.”

Mr Davies suggested a continuation of the lower VAT rate could have been used to pay for the increase.

He said: “I was disappointed there was no mention of VAT, which should be kept at 12 per cent. It would be a good investment to make in the industry.

“We still have the staff shortages caused by the Government and inflation is coming, which means prices are going to have to rise.”

Nick Willson, who co-owns the Flowing Spring Pub at Playhatch, said: “I like that they have thought about draught sales but the reductions in duty have to be a lot bigger to encourage people going to the shop for multipacks to come to the pub instead.”

He said he was disappointed that VAT wasn’t mentioned and wanted the 12 per rate reduced rate to continue as the pandemic was still going on.

Mr Willson said: “We’re paying to insulate our balcony so we can have people outside. We want to encourage people to come in but we don’t want to pack out the pub and have people standing up or have big events as we don’t think that’s right. We want a full pub but we want people seated.

“That has an effect on turnover but it’s the right thing to do, so we’re somewhat curtailed. If VAT had stayed lower that would have helped.”

Dan Hearn, who is part of the family that runs the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green, said the draught relief would help the business but he was unsure if it would be entitled to the business rates discount.

“We’re looking for clarification,” he said. “As a brewery with a tap garden, we’re often in a sort of middle area and sometimes we’re included with hospitality and sometimes we’re not.”

Anthea Mirkowski, of the Fairmile Vineyard in Henley, welcomed the removal of a 28 per cent premium on sparkling wines like hers.

She said: “Our duty is around £3.80 for a bottle of sparkling wine and on top of that we have to pass on VAT to our customers so if duty can come down it would be good. Anything that can simplify duty across the industry would be good.”