Disabled riding charity in urgent appeal for ponies

A CHARITY which provides horse-riding facilities for disabled people is turning people away because of a lack of ponies.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, which is based at Wyfold Court, helps people with physical or mental disabilities from South Oxfordshire and Reading to ride ponies as therapy.

The charity would normally have seven or eight ponies but has had to retire two due to them being diagnosed with arthritis.

A third pony is also in the process of being diagnosed and potentially retired.

Adrienne Heriot, who has been a volunteer with the charity for about 20 years, said the remaining four ponies could only do 10 to 12 lessons per week each so some sessions were having to be cancelled.

People on the waiting list for lessons have been turned away as volunteers are unsure how long it will take to find replacement ponies.

Mrs Heriot, who lives in Church Lane, Peppard, said: “The waiting list has increased during the pandemic and now we’ve had to put that on hold as the ponies can only do so many rides per week.

“The process of finding new ponies involves a lot of asking around and lots of looking for advertisements and does take a very long time.

“We could find one next week and be thrilled to bits or it could take ages.

“It’s so important to get the temperament right — that’s the number one thing. They need to have the right attitude. Some ponies seem to sense who is riding them and that they need to go carefully or slowly. It’s amazing that they seem to have that understanding.

“They also have to be with us for a few days or a week to get used to the new surroundings and they have to decide to be friendly with the other ponies as they have to work together as a team.

“We start them off with one person riding them to get them going and then gradually introduce new people. It’s a long process getting them acclimatised to how the RDA lessons operate.

“It’s frustrating for us as we know if we took these people on and started teaching them riding each week they would improve as there’s no debate that riding is a therapy and really does work.

“Whether it’s a mental problem or a physical thing, any sort of problem really can benefit just from being with the ponies.

“We’ve had quite a few children that have been mute and who wouldn’t speak to anybody but if they speak to the ponies they will listen and don’t criticise or judge you.

“It’s always a shame to have to turn riders away and we try our best to accommodate everyone but there’s a limit to what the ponies can do.”

The two ponies that have been retired are Lulu, a 25-year-old lightweight cob, and Custard, a 15-year-old Irish cob.

Lulu, who had arthritis in her knees, was on loan to the charity for about five years and has now been returned to her owner.

Mrs Heriot, who recently received a special “over and above” award for exceptional services to the charity, said: “Sometimes we go for a few years without needing a new pony and then all of sudden we need three.

“We had these two for several years. It’s like arthritis in humans, you never know when it’s going to strike or where.

“Custard also had arthritis and she was given to a lady in Checkendon. She already had another one of our ponies that retired some years ago and amazingly is still alive.

“We have six ponies left now but one is a driving pony which has a carriage that is designed especially for wheelchair access so he is different to riding.

“So we only have four to do the lessons as another one is not working at the moment due to potentially having arthritis as well.

“Having ponies on loan works well. Generally the owners are very happy and keen to see the ponies come to us as they know they are well loved and looked after so it’s a good way for them to continue to keep and enjoy their pony without it being put down.”

Volunteers are not yet sure what the financial impact of losing the ponies will be.

Mrs Heriot said: “It’s difficult. We charge £10 per lesson but the finances are tied up with whether the grass is growing or it’s raining that day or not. If the grass doesn’t grow the ponies don’t get to eat and we need to subsidise.”

Meanwhile, Henley Freemasons have donated £1,000 to the charity to help it buy or loan a new pony.

Stuart Bindley-Ross, the charity steward of emple Island Lodge, which meets in Henley, and Owen Mott presented a cheque. The pair were shown around the facilities and watched some activities.

Gill Rushworth, the charity’s fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “It was great to have Owen and Stuart spend the morning with us as they were really interested in the work we do.

“The £1,000 was unexpected and surprisingly enough came after a conversation that Owen had with one of our long-standing volunteers, Sue Walker.”

If you can help, call the charity on (01491) 680541 or email info@wyfoldrda.org.uk

• Wyfold Riding For the Disabled will hold a Christmas fayre at its stables in Wyfold Court on Saturday, December 4 from noon to 3pm. There will be stalls with hampers and raffles. Homemade soup, hot dogs and tea and coffee will be available. Visitors are encouraged to wear boots and a coat as it could be muddy and cold.